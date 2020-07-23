All apartments in Chicago
1112 W Balmoral Ave 3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1112 W Balmoral Ave 3

1112 W Balmoral Ave · (773) 956-4023
Location

1112 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
Edgewater

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,460

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
1BD / 1BA Edgewater Rehab! In Unit W/D! SS Appl - Property Id: 233075

-IN-UNIT Washer & Dryer
-Central Heat and Air Conditioning
-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher & Microwave
-Granite Countertops, Maple Cabinetry
-Spacious Pantry Closet
-Spa Tiling in Bathroom
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Located one block north of the Berwyn Red Line stop, two south of Bryn Mawr. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment along Broadway! Jewel-Osco and Mariano's convenient. Just a few blocks from the Lake Shore!

Flexible Move-In

No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Silver Property Group, Ltd.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1112-w-balmoral-ave-chicago-il-unit-3/233075
Property Id 233075

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5950990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 W Balmoral Ave 3 have any available units?
1112 W Balmoral Ave 3 has a unit available for $1,460 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 W Balmoral Ave 3 have?
Some of 1112 W Balmoral Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 W Balmoral Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1112 W Balmoral Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 W Balmoral Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 W Balmoral Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1112 W Balmoral Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 1112 W Balmoral Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1112 W Balmoral Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 W Balmoral Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 W Balmoral Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 1112 W Balmoral Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1112 W Balmoral Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 1112 W Balmoral Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 W Balmoral Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 W Balmoral Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
