1112 W Balmoral Ave 3

1BD / 1BA Edgewater Rehab! In Unit W/D! SS Appl - Property Id: 233075



-IN-UNIT Washer & Dryer

-Central Heat and Air Conditioning

-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher & Microwave

-Granite Countertops, Maple Cabinetry

-Spacious Pantry Closet

-Spa Tiling in Bathroom

-Hardwood Flooring Throughout



Located one block north of the Berwyn Red Line stop, two south of Bryn Mawr. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment along Broadway! Jewel-Osco and Mariano's convenient. Just a few blocks from the Lake Shore!



Flexible Move-In



No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!



No Dogs Allowed



