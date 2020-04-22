1111 W. Hollywood

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Renovated 1 BR By the Lake! Heat Inc. Spacious!



Newly Renovated 1 BR in great Edgewater location! Just steps from the Lake! Unit has brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, dark wood cabinets and a full size dishwasher. The apartment has great storage with 2 large closets in the bedroom. Unit also features brand new windows.



Building is located on tree-lined block, within walking distance to Mariano's, Whole foods, Starbucks, plenty of restaurants, bars, and more. The Bryn Mawr Red Line stop is just half a block away.



Heat included in rent, your only utility is Electric.

AC unit included

Garage parking available!

No security deposit

$250 move in fee

Contact Julie for showings!

No Dogs Allowed



