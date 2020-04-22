1111 W. Hollywood

Amenities
Renovated 1 BR By the Lake! Heat Inc. Spacious! - Property Id: 243841
Newly Renovated 1 BR in great Edgewater location! Just steps from the Lake! Unit has brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, dark wood cabinets and a full size dishwasher. The apartment has great storage with 2 large closets in the bedroom. Unit also features brand new windows.
Building is located on tree-lined block, within walking distance to Mariano's, Whole foods, Starbucks, plenty of restaurants, bars, and more. The Bryn Mawr Red Line stop is just half a block away.
Heat included in rent, your only utility is Electric.
AC unit included
Garage parking available!
No security deposit
$250 move in fee
No Dogs Allowed
