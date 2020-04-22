All apartments in Chicago
1111 W. Hollywood

1111 W Hollywood Ave · (773) 321-8227
Location

1111 W Hollywood Ave, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1225 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Renovated 1 BR By the Lake! Heat Inc. Spacious! - Property Id: 243841

Newly Renovated 1 BR in great Edgewater location! Just steps from the Lake! Unit has brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, dark wood cabinets and a full size dishwasher. The apartment has great storage with 2 large closets in the bedroom. Unit also features brand new windows.

Building is located on tree-lined block, within walking distance to Mariano's, Whole foods, Starbucks, plenty of restaurants, bars, and more. The Bryn Mawr Red Line stop is just half a block away.

Heat included in rent, your only utility is Electric.
AC unit included
Garage parking available!
No security deposit
$250 move in fee
Contact Julie for showings!
Stark Chicago Property Management
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243841
Property Id 243841

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5836978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

