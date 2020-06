Amenities

Don't Miss Out on this Gold Coast Studio at Chestnut Tower 121 W Chestnut Apartment Amenities * Heat and A/C Included * Gourmet Kitchens * Washer/Dryer In Unit * Hardwood Flooring Available * Stainless Steel Available * Built-In Microwave * High Speed Internet Access Available * Abundant Closet Space Building Amenities: * Garage Parking * Private Sky Deck & Patio with WiFi * On-Site Dry Cleaners & Tailor * On-site dog park * Complimentary Coffee/Tea Service dial * Complementary Storage Unit * 24 Hr. Fitness Center * 24 Hr. Doorman * Recycling Included. Studio apartment pricing starts at $1817 - $2556 *Pricing and availability are subject to change./Photos might be of a similar unit*