111 East Chestnut Street

THIS HOME IS SAFE TO SHOW AND AVAILABLE ASAP. CONTACT ME TO SCHEDULE A FACETIME WALKTHRU. PENTHOUSE IN THE SKY! Amazing Miracle Mile Location. 1000 sqft 1 bedroom/1bath home with stunning, unobstructed western views and floor to ceiling windows. Lots of sun, dark hardwood floors and separate space for dining room. Kitchen has granite floors, all new appliances in 2015, quartz counters and great storage. Master bedroom with tons of closet space and NEW Carpet. Full amenity building has pool, sundeck, fitness center, party room w/full kitchen and large screen TV, 24 door staff, 2 BBQ decks, laundry room, bike storage. Cable and Internet included. Available ASAP.