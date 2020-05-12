All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:10 PM

111 East Chestnut Street

111 East Chestnut Street · (312) 237-6708
Location

111 East Chestnut Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 57G · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
THIS HOME IS SAFE TO SHOW AND AVAILABLE ASAP. CONTACT ME TO SCHEDULE A FACETIME WALKTHRU. PENTHOUSE IN THE SKY! Amazing Miracle Mile Location. 1000 sqft 1 bedroom/1bath home with stunning, unobstructed western views and floor to ceiling windows. Lots of sun, dark hardwood floors and separate space for dining room. Kitchen has granite floors, all new appliances in 2015, quartz counters and great storage. Master bedroom with tons of closet space and NEW Carpet. Full amenity building has pool, sundeck, fitness center, party room w/full kitchen and large screen TV, 24 door staff, 2 BBQ decks, laundry room, bike storage. Cable and Internet included. Available ASAP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 East Chestnut Street have any available units?
111 East Chestnut Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 East Chestnut Street have?
Some of 111 East Chestnut Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 East Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 East Chestnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 East Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 111 East Chestnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 111 East Chestnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 111 East Chestnut Street does offer parking.
Does 111 East Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 East Chestnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 East Chestnut Street have a pool?
Yes, 111 East Chestnut Street has a pool.
Does 111 East Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 111 East Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111 East Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 East Chestnut Street has units with dishwashers.
