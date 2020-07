Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=JpVukn37y9b

- Available 8/1 - occupied, no in person showings at this time - check with me for updates

- Virtual Tour Available!

- Hardwood Floors Throughout

- Decorative Fireplace in Living Room

- Separate Dining Room Area

- Large Bedrooms with Big Closets

- Kitchen Large Enough for Table

- Dishwasher

- Enclosed Back Porch

- Central Heat and AC

- Detached Garage Parking Space for $125/mo

- Cats OK (max 2). Sorry No Dogs

- 1st Mo Rent Due with application, 1.5x Rent Security Deposit.