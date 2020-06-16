All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
110 E Chestnut St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

110 E Chestnut St

110 East Chestnut Street · (319) 573-5744
Location

110 East Chestnut Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1902 · Avail. now

$1,902

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
bbq/grill
Best Priced Gold Coast/ Streeterville 1bed!! - Property Id: 214419

Modern meets vintage in the boutique Gold Coast building! Steps to Chicago's best restaurants, bars, and shops!
Spacious floor plan
Hardwood floors
Upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, & espresso cabinets

Newly renovated amenities!
Modern Athletic Club
Spacious Sun Deck with Lounge Seating
Outdoor Grilling Stations
Large Resident Lounge & Party Room

CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 170 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!

Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker |
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214419
Property Id 214419

(RLNE5611863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 E Chestnut St have any available units?
110 E Chestnut St has a unit available for $1,902 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 E Chestnut St have?
Some of 110 E Chestnut St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 E Chestnut St currently offering any rent specials?
110 E Chestnut St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 E Chestnut St pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 E Chestnut St is pet friendly.
Does 110 E Chestnut St offer parking?
No, 110 E Chestnut St does not offer parking.
Does 110 E Chestnut St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 E Chestnut St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 E Chestnut St have a pool?
No, 110 E Chestnut St does not have a pool.
Does 110 E Chestnut St have accessible units?
No, 110 E Chestnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 110 E Chestnut St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 E Chestnut St has units with dishwashers.
