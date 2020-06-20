All apartments in Chicago
1060 West Glenlake Ave.

1060 W Glenlake Ave · (773) 893-0916
Location

1060 W Glenlake Ave, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
e-payments
garage
key fob access
Apartment Features: Designer Cream Kitchen Cabinets Quartz Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher Breakfast Bar Island Renovated Bathroom with Shower Stall Designer Flooring Gorgeous Sun Room Exposed Brick Media Wall Ceiling Fans with LED Lighting High Ceilings Back Porch Patio Heat & Water Included Pets Welcome (No Pet Rent) Building Features 24 HR Fitness Room 24 HR Laundry Room with coin changer Bike Garage Parking Reserved Gated Parking Front Door Intercom with Key Fob Security Access Black Weather Efficient Exterior Windows Short walk to Whole Foods, Aldi, Restaurants, Nightlife and the Beach Nearby Thorndale & Granville Red Line stops, buses & LSD Management Features: A+ Better Business Bureau Rating Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday Pay your rent online with no convenience fees Submit Maintenance requests through the online tenant portal Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 West Glenlake Ave. have any available units?
1060 West Glenlake Ave. has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1060 West Glenlake Ave. have?
Some of 1060 West Glenlake Ave.'s amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 West Glenlake Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1060 West Glenlake Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 West Glenlake Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1060 West Glenlake Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1060 West Glenlake Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1060 West Glenlake Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1060 West Glenlake Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 West Glenlake Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 West Glenlake Ave. have a pool?
No, 1060 West Glenlake Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1060 West Glenlake Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1060 West Glenlake Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 West Glenlake Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1060 West Glenlake Ave. has units with dishwashers.
