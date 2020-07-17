All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1059 N Hermitage Ave 1R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1059 N Hermitage Ave 1R
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

1059 N Hermitage Ave 1R

1059 North Hermitage Avenue · (417) 234-0684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1059 North Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1R · Avail. Aug 1

$1,375

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit 1R Available 08/01/20 Ukrainian Village One bed / One bath - Property Id: 303348

This updated apartment is in the heart of Wicker Park / Ukrainian village. Located just steps from countless amazing bars and restaurants on Division, dozens of coffee shops, the Division bus and Blue Line train station, local shops, Target, and lots of other Neighborhood conveniences. The apartment features central heat/air, washer/dryer in the building, hardwood floors throughout. The building is pet friendly, and no security deposit is required. Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.
Broker: Andrew Lowrance
**Application fees are non-refundable, please reach out to us before you apply to verify credit and income requirements**
Read less
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303348
Property Id 303348

(RLNE5868040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1059 N Hermitage Ave 1R have any available units?
1059 N Hermitage Ave 1R has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1059 N Hermitage Ave 1R have?
Some of 1059 N Hermitage Ave 1R's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1059 N Hermitage Ave 1R currently offering any rent specials?
1059 N Hermitage Ave 1R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1059 N Hermitage Ave 1R pet-friendly?
Yes, 1059 N Hermitage Ave 1R is pet friendly.
Does 1059 N Hermitage Ave 1R offer parking?
No, 1059 N Hermitage Ave 1R does not offer parking.
Does 1059 N Hermitage Ave 1R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1059 N Hermitage Ave 1R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1059 N Hermitage Ave 1R have a pool?
No, 1059 N Hermitage Ave 1R does not have a pool.
Does 1059 N Hermitage Ave 1R have accessible units?
No, 1059 N Hermitage Ave 1R does not have accessible units.
Does 1059 N Hermitage Ave 1R have units with dishwashers?
No, 1059 N Hermitage Ave 1R does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1059 N Hermitage Ave 1R?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bucktown Station
1870 N Winnebago Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Reside on Stratford
525 W Stratford Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
Lincoln Square Commons
4759 N Maplewood Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
7700 S Carpenter St
7700 S Carpenter St
Chicago, IL 60620
5410-18 S Ridgewood Ct
5418 South Ridgewood Court
Chicago, IL 60637
Winthrop Place
6124 N Winthrop Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
1101 W Columbia
1101 W Columbia Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
2324 N Southport Ave
2324 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity