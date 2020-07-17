1059 N Hermitage Ave 1R

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Ukrainian Village One bed / One bath



This updated apartment is in the heart of Wicker Park / Ukrainian village. Located just steps from countless amazing bars and restaurants on Division, dozens of coffee shops, the Division bus and Blue Line train station, local shops, Target, and lots of other Neighborhood conveniences. The apartment features central heat/air, washer/dryer in the building, hardwood floors throughout. The building is pet friendly, and no security deposit is required. Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.

