1048 North WOOD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW IN WICKER PARK! RECENTLY UPDATED 2 BED 2 BATH APARTMENT WITH AN EXTRA DEN/OFFICE ROOM THAT HAS A CLOSET AND LEADS OUT TO A PRIVATE PORCH. THE BUILDING IS LOCATED ON A TREE LINED STREET IN AN UNBEATABLE LOCATION, JUST STEPS FROM THE TRAIL 606 AND WALKING DISTANCE TO BARS, RESTAURANTS AND EVERYTHING WICKER PARK HAS TO OFFER.THIS FIRST FLOOR UNIT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, ALL BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GARBAGE DISPOSAL IN THE KITCHEN, 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. LARGE LIVING ROOM HAS AN OPEN LAYOUT WITH A SEPARATE DINING AREA AND A WOOD-BURNING FIREPLACE. HIGH CEILINGS AND NEW WINDOWS ACCOUNT FOR LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. ADT READY!TRUE GEM! WON'T LAST!