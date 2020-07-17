1022 North Wood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

This sunny and spacious unit available 7/1 is located in Chicago's hot Wicker Park neighborhood. This unit is close to all and is a short walk to coffee shops, parks, nightlife, restaurants and much more. Open concept kitchen with island breakfast bar, SS appliances and a dishwasher, separate dining space and a living room with lots of natural sunlight and a wood burning fireplace with gas starter, decent size bedrooms, walk-in closet, dual bowl vanity in the bathroom, private rear deck, central A/C and heat system, garage parking for an additional fee of $150. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.



