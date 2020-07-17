All apartments in Chicago
1022 North Wood Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

1022 North Wood Street

1022 North Wood Street
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1022 North Wood Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

This sunny and spacious unit available 7/1 is located in Chicago's hot Wicker Park neighborhood. This unit is close to all and is a short walk to coffee shops, parks, nightlife, restaurants and much more. Open concept kitchen with island breakfast bar, SS appliances and a dishwasher, separate dining space and a living room with lots of natural sunlight and a wood burning fireplace with gas starter, decent size bedrooms, walk-in closet, dual bowl vanity in the bathroom, private rear deck, central A/C and heat system, garage parking for an additional fee of $150. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 North Wood Street have any available units?
1022 North Wood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 North Wood Street have?
Some of 1022 North Wood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 North Wood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1022 North Wood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 North Wood Street pet-friendly?
No, 1022 North Wood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1022 North Wood Street offer parking?
Yes, 1022 North Wood Street offers parking.
Does 1022 North Wood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 North Wood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 North Wood Street have a pool?
No, 1022 North Wood Street does not have a pool.
Does 1022 North Wood Street have accessible units?
No, 1022 North Wood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 North Wood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 North Wood Street has units with dishwashers.
