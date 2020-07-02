All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
1020 West Altgeld Street
Last updated June 28 2020 at 7:03 AM

1020 West Altgeld Street

1020 West Altgeld Street · (773) 552-5275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1020 West Altgeld Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit EP3 · Avail. now

$2,520

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
playground
internet access
media room
tennis court
NEIGHBORHOOD: residential tree-lined street, highly desirable area
ATTRACTIONS: restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, Whole Foods, other groceries, health clubs, bars, shops, free tennis, softball, playground, galleries, museums, music, USPS, library, salons, barbers, CVS, DePaul, movies, theatres, comedy, beach, biking/running path, farmers' markets, zoo, banks, hospitals, groceries, major chains, schools, Wrigley Field
TRANSPORTATION: 1 block: Fullerton subway/el, 4 buses, bike rentals. 1 mile Lakeshore Dr, 90/94.
HOUSE: Totally updated Victorian-style, fenced-in, porch, 400 sq ft sundeck
APT: 1550 sq ft,. natural light, 10' ceilings, hardwood floors. Livingrm: sunny, cable 66" TV. Dining/Meeting rm: seats 8. Kitchen: SubZero w 2 freezers, stainless oven, stainless dishwasher, microwave, coffee maker, blender, table seats 4. Bedrm 1: queen bed, cable TV. Bedrm 2: full bed. Bedrm 3: single bed (or yr own full). Bath: stall shower, linen closet. Fully furnished -- bedding n towels too, or bring your own. No smoking in building, no pets, and for the comfort of other tenants n neighbors, no party people please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 West Altgeld Street have any available units?
1020 West Altgeld Street has a unit available for $2,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 West Altgeld Street have?
Some of 1020 West Altgeld Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 West Altgeld Street currently offering any rent specials?
1020 West Altgeld Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 West Altgeld Street pet-friendly?
No, 1020 West Altgeld Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1020 West Altgeld Street offer parking?
No, 1020 West Altgeld Street does not offer parking.
Does 1020 West Altgeld Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 West Altgeld Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 West Altgeld Street have a pool?
No, 1020 West Altgeld Street does not have a pool.
Does 1020 West Altgeld Street have accessible units?
No, 1020 West Altgeld Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 West Altgeld Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 West Altgeld Street has units with dishwashers.
