1020 West Altgeld Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar playground internet access media room tennis court

NEIGHBORHOOD: residential tree-lined street, highly desirable area

ATTRACTIONS: restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, Whole Foods, other groceries, health clubs, bars, shops, free tennis, softball, playground, galleries, museums, music, USPS, library, salons, barbers, CVS, DePaul, movies, theatres, comedy, beach, biking/running path, farmers' markets, zoo, banks, hospitals, groceries, major chains, schools, Wrigley Field

TRANSPORTATION: 1 block: Fullerton subway/el, 4 buses, bike rentals. 1 mile Lakeshore Dr, 90/94.

HOUSE: Totally updated Victorian-style, fenced-in, porch, 400 sq ft sundeck

APT: 1550 sq ft,. natural light, 10' ceilings, hardwood floors. Livingrm: sunny, cable 66" TV. Dining/Meeting rm: seats 8. Kitchen: SubZero w 2 freezers, stainless oven, stainless dishwasher, microwave, coffee maker, blender, table seats 4. Bedrm 1: queen bed, cable TV. Bedrm 2: full bed. Bedrm 3: single bed (or yr own full). Bath: stall shower, linen closet. Fully furnished -- bedding n towels too, or bring your own. No smoking in building, no pets, and for the comfort of other tenants n neighbors, no party people please.