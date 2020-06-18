1006 W Fry

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Available now! Recent renovation in desireable West Town! This 1 bed/1 bath unit features tons of natural light, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, a newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and vintage charm. Great location! Easy access to the Blue Line, busses, the expressway and downtown! Enjoy this vibrant neighborhood that boasts restaurants, shopping, nightlife, parks and more! Laundry facilities located next door. $500 non-refunable move-in fee in lieu of a security deposit; pets will be considered with a non-refunable pet fee. New pictures coming soon!