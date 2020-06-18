All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1006 W Fry.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1006 W Fry
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

1006 W Fry

1006 West Fry Street · (646) 725-7625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1006 West Fry Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available now! Recent renovation in desireable West Town! This 1 bed/1 bath unit features tons of natural light, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, a newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and vintage charm. Great location! Easy access to the Blue Line, busses, the expressway and downtown! Enjoy this vibrant neighborhood that boasts restaurants, shopping, nightlife, parks and more! Laundry facilities located next door. $500 non-refunable move-in fee in lieu of a security deposit; pets will be considered with a non-refunable pet fee. New pictures coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 W Fry have any available units?
1006 W Fry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 W Fry have?
Some of 1006 W Fry's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 W Fry currently offering any rent specials?
1006 W Fry isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 W Fry pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 W Fry is pet friendly.
Does 1006 W Fry offer parking?
No, 1006 W Fry does not offer parking.
Does 1006 W Fry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 W Fry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 W Fry have a pool?
No, 1006 W Fry does not have a pool.
Does 1006 W Fry have accessible units?
No, 1006 W Fry does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 W Fry have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 W Fry does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1006 W Fry?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Barry Court - 722 W Barry Ave
722 West Barry Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Elm Street Plaza
1130 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
5400-5406 S. Maryland Avenue
5400-5406 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1063 COLUMBIA
1063 W Columbia Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
426 West Surf
426 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
2047 North Hoyne Ave.
2047 N Hoyne Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Niche 905
905 N Orleans
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity