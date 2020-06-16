All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1000 W Washington St Unit 127

1000 West Washington Street · (773) 770-8001
Location

1000 West Washington Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1000 W Washington St Unit 127 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1508 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
1000 W Washington St Unit 127 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, rarely available timber duplex loft with 200 SF outdoor patio in the Heart of the West Loop! - Unit features include 20' timber ceilings, beams, and columns. Lofted master suite w/ 2 huge walk-in closets, dual vanity and soaking tub. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Fireplace. Open kitchen with breakfast bar. Laundry room with W/D. Prime garage space and cable TV included in rent. Steps away from restaurant row on Randolph, the Morgan green line stop, and all the action! The building has a clubhouse, 24/7 doorman, common roof deck and bike room. Pets OK.

(RLNE5805884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 W Washington St Unit 127 have any available units?
1000 W Washington St Unit 127 has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 W Washington St Unit 127 have?
Some of 1000 W Washington St Unit 127's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 W Washington St Unit 127 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 W Washington St Unit 127 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 W Washington St Unit 127 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 W Washington St Unit 127 is pet friendly.
Does 1000 W Washington St Unit 127 offer parking?
Yes, 1000 W Washington St Unit 127 does offer parking.
Does 1000 W Washington St Unit 127 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 W Washington St Unit 127 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 W Washington St Unit 127 have a pool?
No, 1000 W Washington St Unit 127 does not have a pool.
Does 1000 W Washington St Unit 127 have accessible units?
No, 1000 W Washington St Unit 127 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 W Washington St Unit 127 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 W Washington St Unit 127 does not have units with dishwashers.
