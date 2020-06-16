Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse doorman on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

1000 W Washington St Unit 127 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, rarely available timber duplex loft with 200 SF outdoor patio in the Heart of the West Loop! - Unit features include 20' timber ceilings, beams, and columns. Lofted master suite w/ 2 huge walk-in closets, dual vanity and soaking tub. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Fireplace. Open kitchen with breakfast bar. Laundry room with W/D. Prime garage space and cable TV included in rent. Steps away from restaurant row on Randolph, the Morgan green line stop, and all the action! The building has a clubhouse, 24/7 doorman, common roof deck and bike room. Pets OK.



(RLNE5805884)