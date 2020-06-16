All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1000 W Adams.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1000 W Adams
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:06 AM

1000 W Adams

1000 West Adams Street · (773) 391-8110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1000 West Adams Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath on the 6th floor of a West Loop loft building is available for immediate occupancy. Rent includes one garage parking space, water, and trash removal. The open concept living space features a gas-burning fireplace, laundry in-unit, and a west-facing balcony. Pets are negotiable. The property is near Mariano's, I-290, the blue line, and the Halsted bus. To schedule a video or in-person tour, please call or text Michael Keating at 773-391-8110.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 W Adams have any available units?
1000 W Adams has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 W Adams have?
Some of 1000 W Adams's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 W Adams currently offering any rent specials?
1000 W Adams isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 W Adams pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 W Adams is pet friendly.
Does 1000 W Adams offer parking?
Yes, 1000 W Adams does offer parking.
Does 1000 W Adams have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 W Adams offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 W Adams have a pool?
No, 1000 W Adams does not have a pool.
Does 1000 W Adams have accessible units?
No, 1000 W Adams does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 W Adams have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 W Adams has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1000 W Adams?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2128 N Sawyer
2128 North Sawyer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
4100 N. MARINE
4100 N Marine Dr
Chicago, IL 60613
5455 S.blackstone Ave
5455 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
777 South State
2 E 8th St
Chicago, IL 60605
6160 S Martin Luther King Dr
6160-6212 S Martin Luther King Drive
Chicago, IL 60637
5233-37 S Greenwood
5237 South Greenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Circa 922
922 W Washington Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
3338 North Sheffield Ave. Apt.
3338 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity