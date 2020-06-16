1000 W Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator gym parking bike storage garage

Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath on the 6th floor of a West Loop loft building is available for immediate occupancy. Rent includes one garage parking space, water, and trash removal. The open concept living space features a gas-burning fireplace, laundry in-unit, and a west-facing balcony. Pets are negotiable. The property is near Mariano's, I-290, the blue line, and the Halsted bus. To schedule a video or in-person tour, please call or text Michael Keating at 773-391-8110.



Terms: One year lease