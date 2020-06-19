All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:09 AM

100 East 14th Street

100 East 14th Street · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 East 14th Street, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2009 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available NOW! Gorgeous, South Loop, high floor, 2-bed, 2-bath plus den with views of Chicago Skyline! Preferred split floor plan is bathed in natural light with floor-to-ceiling windows, window treatments, hardwood floors and private balcony. Kitchen has 42" cabinetry, granite counters, glass tile backsplash, eat-in breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has plush carpet, walk-in closet and ensuite bath with double bowl vanity and glass walk-in shower. Den is perfect space for your at home office. In-unit washer/dryer, NEST thermostat, and tons of storage. One heated garage parking spot for $225/mo. Full amenity building with rooftop indoor pool, hot tub, exercise facilities, clubroom and 24/7 door staff. Prime location with ease of access to public transportation, lakefront, museums, parks, restaurants/nightlife and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 East 14th Street have any available units?
100 East 14th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 East 14th Street have?
Some of 100 East 14th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 East 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 East 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 East 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 East 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 100 East 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 100 East 14th Street does offer parking.
Does 100 East 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 East 14th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 East 14th Street have a pool?
Yes, 100 East 14th Street has a pool.
Does 100 East 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 100 East 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 East 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 East 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
