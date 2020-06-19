100 East 14th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Available NOW! Gorgeous, South Loop, high floor, 2-bed, 2-bath plus den with views of Chicago Skyline! Preferred split floor plan is bathed in natural light with floor-to-ceiling windows, window treatments, hardwood floors and private balcony. Kitchen has 42" cabinetry, granite counters, glass tile backsplash, eat-in breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has plush carpet, walk-in closet and ensuite bath with double bowl vanity and glass walk-in shower. Den is perfect space for your at home office. In-unit washer/dryer, NEST thermostat, and tons of storage. One heated garage parking spot for $225/mo. Full amenity building with rooftop indoor pool, hot tub, exercise facilities, clubroom and 24/7 door staff. Prime location with ease of access to public transportation, lakefront, museums, parks, restaurants/nightlife and shopping.