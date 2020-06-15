All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:01 AM

10 East Delaware Place

10 East Delaware Place · (312) 493-1929
Location

10 East Delaware Place, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 14A · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Available for June 15th! **See walk through video above! Live like an Owner, Not in a Rental Tower! Lovely Lifestyle in Luxury Condo Building!!! One Bedroom Plus Den. 1 1/2 Bath! Roof top Pool, Fitness Club, Rarely Available unit in Lucien LaGrange designed building. High End finishes include Poggenpohl Cabinetry Island Kitchen, Subzero, Wolfe, Miele, Dacor, Grohe, Stainless Steel Appliances, Under-cabinet Lighting, Massive Balcony with Gas Line for Grill, Open View, Quiet Home has Walls with Sound Insulation & Noise Cancelling Triple Paned Windows w/Marble Sills, Crown Molding, Rod Pockets, Solid Core Doors. Spa inspired Stone Master Bath includes under-mount tub, double vanity, and separate large stand up shower, High End Laundry Appliances are in Unit, Marble Powder Room for your Guests. Professionally organized closets. 24 hr door staff, 1 mile from CBD, trains, steps from Restaurants, Lake, Parks, Shopping, etc! . GAR PKG AVAIL FOR $250/MO. *photos are of similar unit, same floor plan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 East Delaware Place have any available units?
10 East Delaware Place has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 East Delaware Place have?
Some of 10 East Delaware Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 East Delaware Place currently offering any rent specials?
10 East Delaware Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 East Delaware Place pet-friendly?
No, 10 East Delaware Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 10 East Delaware Place offer parking?
Yes, 10 East Delaware Place does offer parking.
Does 10 East Delaware Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 East Delaware Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 East Delaware Place have a pool?
Yes, 10 East Delaware Place has a pool.
Does 10 East Delaware Place have accessible units?
No, 10 East Delaware Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10 East Delaware Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 East Delaware Place has units with dishwashers.
