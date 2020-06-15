10 East Delaware Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Available for June 15th! **See walk through video above! Live like an Owner, Not in a Rental Tower! Lovely Lifestyle in Luxury Condo Building!!! One Bedroom Plus Den. 1 1/2 Bath! Roof top Pool, Fitness Club, Rarely Available unit in Lucien LaGrange designed building. High End finishes include Poggenpohl Cabinetry Island Kitchen, Subzero, Wolfe, Miele, Dacor, Grohe, Stainless Steel Appliances, Under-cabinet Lighting, Massive Balcony with Gas Line for Grill, Open View, Quiet Home has Walls with Sound Insulation & Noise Cancelling Triple Paned Windows w/Marble Sills, Crown Molding, Rod Pockets, Solid Core Doors. Spa inspired Stone Master Bath includes under-mount tub, double vanity, and separate large stand up shower, High End Laundry Appliances are in Unit, Marble Powder Room for your Guests. Professionally organized closets. 24 hr door staff, 1 mile from CBD, trains, steps from Restaurants, Lake, Parks, Shopping, etc! . GAR PKG AVAIL FOR $250/MO. *photos are of similar unit, same floor plan