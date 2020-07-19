All apartments in Stockbridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

520 Anglewood Trace

520 Anglewood Trace
Location

520 Anglewood Trace, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Monarch Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newer 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch in excellent condition. New vinyl hardwood flooring. Family room with fireplace, excellent school district.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Anglewood Trace have any available units?
520 Anglewood Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 520 Anglewood Trace currently offering any rent specials?
520 Anglewood Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Anglewood Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Anglewood Trace is pet friendly.
Does 520 Anglewood Trace offer parking?
No, 520 Anglewood Trace does not offer parking.
Does 520 Anglewood Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Anglewood Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Anglewood Trace have a pool?
No, 520 Anglewood Trace does not have a pool.
Does 520 Anglewood Trace have accessible units?
No, 520 Anglewood Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Anglewood Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Anglewood Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Anglewood Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Anglewood Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
