Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge dog park on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage guest suite accessible pool gym cats allowed 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance car wash area internet access tennis court

Welcome to the comfort and convenience of St. Ives Crossing. Our luxury apartment community offers everything you are looking for with a prime Henry County location. Our well-manicured community is south of Atlanta in Stockbridge, just off Hudson Bridge Road, and is within easy reach of shopping, golf, dining, the airport, and downtown Atlanta. Our one, two and three bedroom floor plans with huge walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, state-of-the-art kitchens, plenty of extra storage, and romantic wood burning fireplaces are sure to impress. Our wonderful community is conveniently located minutes from I-75 in one of Henry County's award winning school systems. Stop by today!