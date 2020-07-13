All apartments in Stockbridge
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:41 PM

Abbey at Eagles Landing

1107 Rock Quarry Rd · (770) 741-2489
Location

1107 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0120 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,234

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 0902 · Avail. now

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 0603 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,509

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1305 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Abbey at Eagles Landing.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
car wash area
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
playground
tennis court
Treat yourself to a better life with an apartment for rent at The Abbey at Eagles Landing. Located in picturesque Stockbridge, GA, our gracious apartment community supplies you with the latest luxuries and conveniences.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: All animals must be pre-approved, be house trained and have a recent statement of good health from a veterinarian. Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Abbey at Eagles Landing have any available units?
Abbey at Eagles Landing has 3 units available starting at $1,234 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Abbey at Eagles Landing have?
Some of Abbey at Eagles Landing's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Abbey at Eagles Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Abbey at Eagles Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Abbey at Eagles Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Abbey at Eagles Landing is pet friendly.
Does Abbey at Eagles Landing offer parking?
Yes, Abbey at Eagles Landing offers parking.
Does Abbey at Eagles Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Abbey at Eagles Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Abbey at Eagles Landing have a pool?
Yes, Abbey at Eagles Landing has a pool.
Does Abbey at Eagles Landing have accessible units?
No, Abbey at Eagles Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Abbey at Eagles Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Abbey at Eagles Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does Abbey at Eagles Landing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Abbey at Eagles Landing has units with air conditioning.
