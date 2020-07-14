All apartments in Stockbridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Villas at Hannover

7305 Hannover Pkwy · (256) 474-7106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7305 Hannover Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1114 · Avail. now

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 0302 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 0923 · Avail. now

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas at Hannover.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
yoga
accessible
24hr laundry
basketball court
business center
car wash area
internet access
The Villas at Hannover was created for those who know what they want out of life. A residence of obvious distinction, Villas at Hannover offers large floorplans, elaborate amenities, and meticulous attention to detail that will make anyone proud to call Villas at Hannover their new home. Your living experience begins with an array of custom details including spacious open living areas with lofty 9-foot ceilings and crown molding, chef-inspired kitchens, Roman-style soaking tubs, computer work station, and direct access garage in select homes. Your new pet-friendly home is further complimented with remarkable amenities that include two stunning resort-style swimming pools with sun decks and poolside gourmet grilling, tennis court and a state of the art fitness center featuring a cardio theater, strength training area, and Yoga room. Situated in the middle of the action near Mt Zion Rd, you are just minutes from fine dining, shopping, and recreation. Villas at Hannover invites you to exp

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $150 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas at Hannover have any available units?
Villas at Hannover has 4 units available starting at $1,355 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Villas at Hannover have?
Some of Villas at Hannover's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas at Hannover currently offering any rent specials?
Villas at Hannover is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas at Hannover pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas at Hannover is pet friendly.
Does Villas at Hannover offer parking?
Yes, Villas at Hannover offers parking.
Does Villas at Hannover have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villas at Hannover does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas at Hannover have a pool?
Yes, Villas at Hannover has a pool.
Does Villas at Hannover have accessible units?
Yes, Villas at Hannover has accessible units.
Does Villas at Hannover have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas at Hannover has units with dishwashers.
Does Villas at Hannover have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Villas at Hannover has units with air conditioning.
