Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage media room tennis court yoga accessible 24hr laundry basketball court business center car wash area internet access

The Villas at Hannover was created for those who know what they want out of life. A residence of obvious distinction, Villas at Hannover offers large floorplans, elaborate amenities, and meticulous attention to detail that will make anyone proud to call Villas at Hannover their new home. Your living experience begins with an array of custom details including spacious open living areas with lofty 9-foot ceilings and crown molding, chef-inspired kitchens, Roman-style soaking tubs, computer work station, and direct access garage in select homes. Your new pet-friendly home is further complimented with remarkable amenities that include two stunning resort-style swimming pools with sun decks and poolside gourmet grilling, tennis court and a state of the art fitness center featuring a cardio theater, strength training area, and Yoga room. Situated in the middle of the action near Mt Zion Rd, you are just minutes from fine dining, shopping, and recreation. Villas at Hannover invites you to exp