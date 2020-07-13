/
apartments with pool
88 Apartments for rent in Stockbridge, GA with pool
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
21 Units Available
Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1394 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1295 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,273
1440 sqft
Welcome to the comfort and convenience of St. Ives Crossing. Our luxury apartment community offers everything you are looking for with a prime Henry County location.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,109
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1395 sqft
Convenient One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near junction of I-75 and I-675. Extra storage and walk-in closets provide space. Cable included. Pet-friendly community with dog park, pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1479 sqft
Excellent location close to movie theater, Blalock Reservoir and Eagle's Landing Country Club. Units feature backsplash, built-in microwave and energy-efficient appliances. Community offers pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1273 sqft
Luxury apartments near Highway 23 with garden tubs and walk-in closets. Community has controlled access and detached garage. Swimming pool on site. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1479 sqft
Are you ready to Live Life Better? Crossings at Eagle's Landing Apartment Homes offers luxury living with newly renovated apartment homes and extra spacious floorplans.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,037
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1426 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1323 sqft
The beautiful homes in this community feature washer and dryer hookups and additional storage. Residents are privy to a tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Located just down the street from Mays Crossing Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
3 Units Available
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular townhomes in the heart of Stockbridge. Community clubhouse, 24-hour gym and car care center all located on the site. Units come with cable TV, ceiling fans and alarm system.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
5 Units Available
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1419 sqft
Oversized apartments in Stockbridge residential community, right in the middle of the Eagle's Landing school district. Homes have cable and internet included. Residents can also enjoy a resort-style swimming pool and lighted tennis court.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Mays Crossing Shopping Center and Stockbridge Village, this gated community offers two swimming pools, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, built-in computer desks, alarm systems and balconies.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,371
1390 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 04:23pm
2 Units Available
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1197 sqft
Charming community near the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool with a sundeck in a park-like setting. Homes feature a full-size washer and dryer, chef-style kitchen, and separate dining areas.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Monarch Village
355 Vista Creek Drive
355 Vista Creek Drive, Stockbridge, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,824
2413 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
213 Addy Lane
213 Addy Lane, Stockbridge, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2429 sqft
Lovely Dream Rental home in Stockbridge, GA! Open & Spacious floor plan features Gorgeous Kitchen Upgrades with Stainless Steel appliances, Dark Wood Cabinets, Granite Countertops and Breakfast Bar overlooking the Formal Dining area and Family Room,
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2505 Walter Way
2505 Walter Way, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2066 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 1 mile of Stockbridge
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,088
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1425 sqft
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated by Fielder Road with easy access to I-95 and Piedmont Park. Apartments feature one- to three-bedroom units with extra storage space and window coverings. On-site amenities include BBQ grill and fitness center.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Eagles Landing
830 Chalet Hills
830 Chalet Hls, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
2324 sqft
Email Atlantaeastleasing@msrenewal.com to schedule a showing for this property.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
215 Turnstone Road
215 Turnstone Road, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
Very uniquely built townhome in Flippen Woods community has separate walls and are separate units. Enjoy your own space in this 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
555 Chaseridge Drive
555 Chaseridge Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1721 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 12
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
119 Cactus Lane E
119 Cactus Lane, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1440 sqft
Beautiful Home with Spacious Rooms Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,440 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
