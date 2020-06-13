/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM
18 Accessible Apartments for rent in Stockbridge, GA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1440 sqft
Welcome to the comfort and convenience of St. Ives Crossing. Our luxury apartment community offers everything you are looking for with a prime Henry County location.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1479 sqft
Are you ready to Live Life Better? Crossings at Eagle's Landing Apartment Homes offers luxury living with newly renovated apartment homes and extra spacious floorplans.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1489 sqft
Convenient to Mays Crossing Shopping Center and Stockbridge Village, this gated community offers two swimming pools, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, built-in computer desks, alarm systems and balconies.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
41 Units Available
Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1394 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 10 at 03:17pm
3 Units Available
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
Charming community near the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool with a sundeck in a park-like setting. Homes feature a full-size washer and dryer, chef-style kitchen, and separate dining areas.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
5 Units Available
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized apartments in Stockbridge residential community, right in the middle of the Eagle's Landing school district. Homes have cable and internet included. Residents can also enjoy a resort-style swimming pool and lighted tennis court.
Results within 1 mile of Stockbridge
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
Results within 5 miles of Stockbridge
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1486 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Farm
21 Units Available
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
3 Units Available
Haddon Place
4100 Hopewell Pl, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1445 sqft
Luxurious homes with lots of living space and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly. Lots of community offerings, including extra storage, magazine library, pool and car wash area. Near I-75. Close to South Point Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
18 Units Available
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1683 sqft
Chef-style kitchens with granite counters and modern appliances. Private patio or balcony. Walk-in closets. Community amenities include privacy gates, pool, grills, tennis court and clubhouse.
Results within 10 miles of Stockbridge
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Panthersville
10 Units Available
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1349 sqft
Located just off the GA 155, pet-friendly community has spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Units have full size washer/dryer, full appliance package and private patio/balconies. Fitness center and pool.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
16 Units Available
Cavalier @ 100
100 Cavalier Crossing, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1558 sqft
Property features include a business center and barbecue grills. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. Close to supermarkets and shopping center, with easy access to I-20.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
20 Units Available
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes
100 Woodberry Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,413
1405 sqft
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes offer gracious southern-style apartment living in Decatur, Georgia. Updated interiors pair with beautiful landscaping, a tennis court and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
6 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$968
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
12 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
411 Units Available
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
804 sqft
Vesta Bouldercrest offers 1 and 2 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Bouldercrest feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.
Similar Pages
Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStockbridge 3 BedroomsStockbridge Accessible ApartmentsStockbridge Apartments under $1,000
Stockbridge Apartments under $1,100Stockbridge Apartments under $900Stockbridge Apartments with BalconyStockbridge Apartments with GarageStockbridge Apartments with GymStockbridge Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA