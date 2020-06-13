104 Apartments for rent in Stockbridge, GA with balcony
Nobody knows for sure how Stockbridge, Georgia, got its name. Some people think it was named after a traveling professor named Levi Stockbridge, who traveled through the area many times and was respected by the locals. Others think Stockbridge was named after Thomas Stock, who was State Surveyor and President of the Georgia State Senate in the 1820s, around the time the town was settled. Then, it was just a midway point between Atlanta and Macon, but today it’s a suburb of Atlanta in its own ...
A combination of low cost of living, positive job growth and decent crime rates brings people flocking to Stockbridge like birds seeking warmer winter temperatures. The cost of living in Stockbridge is 11 percent lower than the national average, and the crime rate is exactly the same as the country's average. What does that mean? Basically, Stockbridge isn’t quite the Mayberry where nothing ever happens, but the crime rate doesn't reach big-city levels. Stockbridge is definitely a safer alternative. Based on voting records, Stockbridge leans conservative, which isn’t too surprising since the city has a small-town feel. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Stockbridge renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.