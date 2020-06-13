104 Apartments for rent in Stockbridge, GA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1295 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$983
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1273 sqft
Luxury apartments near Highway 23 with garden tubs and walk-in closets. Community has controlled access and detached garage. Swimming pool on site. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1440 sqft
Welcome to the comfort and convenience of St. Ives Crossing. Our luxury apartment community offers everything you are looking for with a prime Henry County location.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
12 Units Available
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1323 sqft
The beautiful homes in this community feature washer and dryer hookups and additional storage. Residents are privy to a tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Located just down the street from Mays Crossing Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1479 sqft
Excellent location close to movie theater, Blalock Reservoir and Eagle's Landing Country Club. Units feature backsplash, built-in microwave and energy-efficient appliances. Community offers pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
15 Units Available
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1428 sqft
Spectacular townhomes in the heart of Stockbridge. Community clubhouse, 24-hour gym and car care center all located on the site. Units come with cable TV, ceiling fans and alarm system.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1426 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1479 sqft
Are you ready to Live Life Better? Crossings at Eagle's Landing Apartment Homes offers luxury living with newly renovated apartment homes and extra spacious floorplans.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1489 sqft
Convenient to Mays Crossing Shopping Center and Stockbridge Village, this gated community offers two swimming pools, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, built-in computer desks, alarm systems and balconies.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
41 Units Available
Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1394 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
26 Units Available
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,119
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1395 sqft
Convenient One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near junction of I-75 and I-675. Extra storage and walk-in closets provide space. Cable included. Pet-friendly community with dog park, pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
5 Units Available
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized apartments in Stockbridge residential community, right in the middle of the Eagle's Landing school district. Homes have cable and internet included. Residents can also enjoy a resort-style swimming pool and lighted tennis court.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
2 Units Available
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,371
1390 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
111 West Burke Street
111 West Burke Street, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
880 sqft
C4 feature a larger floor plan with washer and dryer hookups. These are all 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartments with nice sized bedrooms and living room, great kitchen with outside balcony. onsite laundry center.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brentwood Park Whitker
1 Unit Available
556 Carlsbad Cv
556 Carlsbad Cove, Stockbridge, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
Spacious 5 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms, 2-Car Garage house nestled in Brentwood Park Subdivision in Stockbridge.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
213 Addy Lane
213 Addy Lane, Stockbridge, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2429 sqft
Lovely Dream Rental home in Stockbridge, GA! Open & Spacious floor plan features Gorgeous Kitchen Upgrades with Stainless Steel appliances, Dark Wood Cabinets, Granite Countertops and Breakfast Bar overlooking the Formal Dining area and Family Room,

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
317 Sunderland Way
317 Sunderland Way, Stockbridge, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2238 sqft
GAMLS lockbox front door, applications on line. agent must be at showing.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
725 Old Stone Court
725 Old Stone Court, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
725 Old Stone Court Available 04/04/20 725 Old Stone Court: Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on level lot in cul-de-sac neighborhood with patio. Garden tub and separate shower in master bath.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
231 Northbridge Drive
231 Northbridge Drive, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1454 sqft
RENT TO OWN THIS HOME WITH $4500 DOWN AND $1100 PER MONTH. NOT FOR RENT. NO CREDIT IS FINE OR TAX ID. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT. Lovely home! Cozy Fireplace, Nice back yard with patio for cookouts. Spacious lot in quiet subdivision.
Results within 1 mile of Stockbridge
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated by Fielder Road with easy access to I-95 and Piedmont Park. Apartments feature one- to three-bedroom units with extra storage space and window coverings. On-site amenities include BBQ grill and fitness center.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
8935 Wilkerson Road
8935 Wilkerson Road, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1800 sqft
Located on a corner lot, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for a quick move-in. Nice wood laminate flooring installed throughout the common areas. The great room includes an eat-in area off the kitchen brightened by a bay window.

1 of 12

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
119 Cactus Lane E
119 Cactus Lane, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1440 sqft
Beautiful Home with Spacious Rooms Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,440 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Eagles Landing
1 Unit Available
510 Cypress Pt
510 Cypress Point, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2680 sqft
Four sided brick, Remodeled kitchen, New Master Bath, Separate Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Library and Hardwood floors throughout the Main Level. Lovely private wooded lot. Open floor plan, nice private covered deck with TV outlets.
City Guide for Stockbridge, GA

Nobody knows for sure how Stockbridge, Georgia, got its name. Some people think it was named after a traveling professor named Levi Stockbridge, who traveled through the area many times and was respected by the locals. Others think Stockbridge was named after Thomas Stock, who was State Surveyor and President of the Georgia State Senate in the 1820s, around the time the town was settled. Then, it was just a midway point between Atlanta and Macon, but today it’s a suburb of Atlanta in its own ...

A combination of low cost of living, positive job growth and decent crime rates brings people flocking to Stockbridge like birds seeking warmer winter temperatures. The cost of living in Stockbridge is 11 percent lower than the national average, and the crime rate is exactly the same as the country's average. What does that mean? Basically, Stockbridge isn’t quite the Mayberry where nothing ever happens, but the crime rate doesn't reach big-city levels. Stockbridge is definitely a safer alternative. Based on voting records, Stockbridge leans conservative, which isn’t too surprising since the city has a small-town feel. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Stockbridge, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Stockbridge renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

