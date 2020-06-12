/
3 bedroom apartments
107 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stockbridge, GA
20 Units Available
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1295 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
9 Units Available
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1440 sqft
Welcome to the comfort and convenience of St. Ives Crossing. Our luxury apartment community offers everything you are looking for with a prime Henry County location.
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1426 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
11 Units Available
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1479 sqft
Are you ready to Live Life Better? Crossings at Eagle's Landing Apartment Homes offers luxury living with newly renovated apartment homes and extra spacious floorplans.
11 Units Available
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1489 sqft
Convenient to Mays Crossing Shopping Center and Stockbridge Village, this gated community offers two swimming pools, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, built-in computer desks, alarm systems and balconies.
41 Units Available
Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1394 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
26 Units Available
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1395 sqft
Convenient One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near junction of I-75 and I-675. Extra storage and walk-in closets provide space. Cable included. Pet-friendly community with dog park, pool, tennis court and gym.
3 Units Available
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
Charming community near the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool with a sundeck in a park-like setting. Homes feature a full-size washer and dryer, chef-style kitchen, and separate dining areas.
2 Units Available
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,371
1390 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
10 Units Available
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
1273 sqft
Luxury apartments near Highway 23 with garden tubs and walk-in closets. Community has controlled access and detached garage. Swimming pool on site. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance service.
16 Units Available
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1428 sqft
Spectacular townhomes in the heart of Stockbridge. Community clubhouse, 24-hour gym and car care center all located on the site. Units come with cable TV, ceiling fans and alarm system.
1 Unit Available
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1479 sqft
Excellent location close to movie theater, Blalock Reservoir and Eagle's Landing Country Club. Units feature backsplash, built-in microwave and energy-efficient appliances. Community offers pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
11 Units Available
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1323 sqft
The beautiful homes in this community feature washer and dryer hookups and additional storage. Residents are privy to a tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Located just down the street from Mays Crossing Shopping Center.
1 Unit Available
1005 Ulster Court
1005 Ulster Court, Stockbridge, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Monarch Village
1 Unit Available
355 Vista Creek Drive
355 Vista Creek Drive, Stockbridge, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Brentwood Park Whitker
1 Unit Available
556 Carlsbad Cv
556 Carlsbad Cove, Stockbridge, GA
Spacious 5 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms, 2-Car Garage house nestled in Brentwood Park Subdivision in Stockbridge.
1 Unit Available
513 Shefield Ct
513 Sheffield Court, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1784 sqft
Rent-To-Own This Cozy Stockbridge Home - Property Id: 244269 No Credit? - Bad Credit? - Rent-To-Own - Requires DownPayment Can't buy now? Rent-To-Own our incredibly cozy Stockbridge home located in a charming Henry county neighborhood convenient
Eagles Landing
1 Unit Available
1509 Woodberry Court
1509 Woodberry Court, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1556 sqft
1509 Woodberry Court Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath Ranch with 2 car garage $1300 - This property will not last. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Ranch style home with fireplace, black appliances formal dinning room and 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
1532 Buckingham Place
1532 Buckingham Place, Stockbridge, GA
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
235 Summer Hill Cir
235 Summer Hill Circle, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1356 sqft
Nice 3/2/2 ranch in quiet Summer Hill community with newly renovated hardwood floors throughout, newly redesigned kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Resident Benefit Package and Lawn care included. Call today!
1 Unit Available
213 Addy Lane
213 Addy Lane, Stockbridge, GA
Lovely Dream Rental home in Stockbridge, GA! Open & Spacious floor plan features Gorgeous Kitchen Upgrades with Stainless Steel appliances, Dark Wood Cabinets, Granite Countertops and Breakfast Bar overlooking the Formal Dining area and Family Room,
1 Unit Available
317 Sunderland Way
317 Sunderland Way, Stockbridge, GA
GAMLS lockbox front door, applications on line. agent must be at showing.
1 Unit Available
551 Country Club Drive
551 Country Club Drive, Stockbridge, GA
You will fall in love with this home, city, subdivision, schools, and location. Home is located off of I75 Hudson Bridge exit, just a few exits from great shopping. Formal dining room, and eat-in kitchen, fireplace in this 4 bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
321 Old Atlanta Rd
321 Old Atlanta Road, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Newly Renovated Spacious 3/2 Home - Tradtional Brick & Frame Home, 2 Bedrooms on the Main Level and 1 Upstairs, 1 Bathroom, New Carpet Throughout, New Hvac System, New Appliances, Carport, Level Lot w/ Tons of Space for Entertaining.
