1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:34 PM
39 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stockbridge, GA
18 Units Available
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
882 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
9 Units Available
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
853 sqft
Welcome to the comfort and convenience of St. Ives Crossing. Our luxury apartment community offers everything you are looking for with a prime Henry County location.
11 Units Available
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
817 sqft
Convenient to Mays Crossing Shopping Center and Stockbridge Village, this gated community offers two swimming pools, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, built-in computer desks, alarm systems and balconies.
39 Units Available
Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
830 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
26 Units Available
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,119
803 sqft
Convenient One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near junction of I-75 and I-675. Extra storage and walk-in closets provide space. Cable included. Pet-friendly community with dog park, pool, tennis court and gym.
10 Units Available
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$983
732 sqft
Luxury apartments near Highway 23 with garden tubs and walk-in closets. Community has controlled access and detached garage. Swimming pool on site. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance service.
11 Units Available
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
823 sqft
The beautiful homes in this community feature washer and dryer hookups and additional storage. Residents are privy to a tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Located just down the street from Mays Crossing Shopping Center.
2 Units Available
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
880 sqft
Excellent location close to movie theater, Blalock Reservoir and Eagle's Landing Country Club. Units feature backsplash, built-in microwave and energy-efficient appliances. Community offers pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
13 Units Available
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
806 sqft
Spectacular townhomes in the heart of Stockbridge. Community clubhouse, 24-hour gym and car care center all located on the site. Units come with cable TV, ceiling fans and alarm system.
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
819 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
10 Units Available
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
913 sqft
Are you ready to Live Life Better? Crossings at Eagle's Landing Apartment Homes offers luxury living with newly renovated apartment homes and extra spacious floorplans.
4 Units Available
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
908 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
3 Units Available
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
Charming community near the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool with a sundeck in a park-like setting. Homes feature a full-size washer and dryer, chef-style kitchen, and separate dining areas.
4 Units Available
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
930 sqft
Oversized apartments in Stockbridge residential community, right in the middle of the Eagle's Landing school district. Homes have cable and internet included. Residents can also enjoy a resort-style swimming pool and lighted tennis court.
Results within 1 mile of Stockbridge
9 Units Available
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
709 sqft
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
3 Units Available
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
702 sqft
Situated by Fielder Road with easy access to I-95 and Piedmont Park. Apartments feature one- to three-bedroom units with extra storage space and window coverings. On-site amenities include BBQ grill and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Stockbridge
10 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
804 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
The Farm
21 Units Available
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
790 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
13 Units Available
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$942
914 sqft
Located in the heart of McDonough and convenient to dining, entertainment, and shopping. Good schools nearby. Recently renovated units feature alarm system and laundry hookups. Pet-friendly, pool, gym, tennis.
7 Units Available
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky, Morrow, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
704 sqft
The one- to three-bedroom units in this community offer walk-in closets and storage on patios and balconies. Southlake Mall is nearby along with entertainment, dining and shopping venues. Property features tennis court and gym.
15 Units Available
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
794 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
18 Units Available
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
866 sqft
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. An easy commute via Hampton Road awaits. Stay active in the 24-hour gym or by swimming laps in the pool.
16 Units Available
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
910 sqft
Chef-style kitchens with granite counters and modern appliances. Private patio or balcony. Walk-in closets. Community amenities include privacy gates, pool, grills, tennis court and clubhouse.
9 Units Available
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$893
908 sqft
Shopping opportunities abound, with South Point Shopping Center just down the road. Comfortable carpet invites bare feet. Stay cool with air conditioning or take a dip in the pool.
