Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

65 Apartments for rent in Stockbridge, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stockbridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep...
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1426 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
26 Units Available
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,119
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1395 sqft
Convenient One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near junction of I-75 and I-675. Extra storage and walk-in closets provide space. Cable included. Pet-friendly community with dog park, pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1295 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1479 sqft
Are you ready to Live Life Better? Crossings at Eagle's Landing Apartment Homes offers luxury living with newly renovated apartment homes and extra spacious floorplans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1428 sqft
Spectacular townhomes in the heart of Stockbridge. Community clubhouse, 24-hour gym and car care center all located on the site. Units come with cable TV, ceiling fans and alarm system.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 10 at 03:17pm
3 Units Available
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
Charming community near the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool with a sundeck in a park-like setting. Homes feature a full-size washer and dryer, chef-style kitchen, and separate dining areas.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized apartments in Stockbridge residential community, right in the middle of the Eagle's Landing school district. Homes have cable and internet included. Residents can also enjoy a resort-style swimming pool and lighted tennis court.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Brentwood Park Whitker
1 Unit Available
556 Carlsbad Cv
556 Carlsbad Cove, Stockbridge, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
Spacious 5 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms, 2-Car Garage house nestled in Brentwood Park Subdivision in Stockbridge.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
235 Summer Hill Cir
235 Summer Hill Circle, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1356 sqft
Nice 3/2/2 ranch in quiet Summer Hill community with newly renovated hardwood floors throughout, newly redesigned kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Resident Benefit Package and Lawn care included. Call today!

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
317 Sunderland Way
317 Sunderland Way, Stockbridge, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2238 sqft
GAMLS lockbox front door, applications on line. agent must be at showing.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C
133 Appleton Blvd, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Splendid Surfaces! 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Home in Stockbridge! - Enjoy Beautiful Dove Grey Surfaces at this Lovely 2 Bedroom Unit! Includes Vinyl wood flooring throughout living & bedroom areas, Kitchen with appliances & plenty of cabinets, & Master
Results within 1 mile of Stockbridge
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
3 Units Available
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated by Fielder Road with easy access to I-95 and Piedmont Park. Apartments feature one- to three-bedroom units with extra storage space and window coverings. On-site amenities include BBQ grill and fitness center.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
8935 Wilkerson Road
8935 Wilkerson Road, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1800 sqft
Located on a corner lot, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for a quick move-in. Nice wood laminate flooring installed throughout the common areas. The great room includes an eat-in area off the kitchen brightened by a bay window.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Eagles Landing
1 Unit Available
510 Cypress Pt
510 Cypress Point, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2680 sqft
Four sided brick, Remodeled kitchen, New Master Bath, Separate Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Library and Hardwood floors throughout the Main Level. Lovely private wooded lot. Open floor plan, nice private covered deck with TV outlets.

1 of 36

Last updated December 10 at 05:56pm
Eagles Landing
1 Unit Available
431 Abbey Springs Way
431 Abbey Springs Way, Henry County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
4473 sqft
Custom built 4-sided brick home located in the prestigious Eagles Landing Country Club. The two story foyer leads to a spacious Family Room which overlooks the private backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Stockbridge
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1486 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
The Farm
21 Units Available
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$893
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1390 sqft
Shopping opportunities abound, with South Point Shopping Center just down the road. Comfortable carpet invites bare feet. Stay cool with air conditioning or take a dip in the pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
1 Unit Available
Haddon Place
4100 Hopewell Pl, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1445 sqft
Luxurious homes with lots of living space and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly. Lots of community offerings, including extra storage, magazine library, pool and car wash area. Near I-75. Close to South Point Shopping Center.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Jonesboro
1 Unit Available
242 Jonesboro Rd
242 Jonesboro Road, Jonesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1066 sqft
Adorable 3 Bed Bungalow! - Hardwood Floors...Fresh Paint...Great Covered Patio (RLNE5831064)

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1625 RAVENS RUN
1625 Ravens Run, Clayton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
Elegant 5 Bedroom/3 Bath Executive Home In Jonesboro With Two Master Suites - Located in Convenient Cardinal Crossing, Space, Space, and More Space Abounds! This Two-Story Executive Brick Home With a Fenced In Back Yard Has Enough Room For You And
City Guide for Stockbridge, GA

Nobody knows for sure how Stockbridge, Georgia, got its name. Some people think it was named after a traveling professor named Levi Stockbridge, who traveled through the area many times and was respected by the locals. Others think Stockbridge was named after Thomas Stock, who was State Surveyor and President of the Georgia State Senate in the 1820s, around the time the town was settled. Then, it was just a midway point between Atlanta and Macon, but today it’s a suburb of Atlanta in its own ...

A combination of low cost of living, positive job growth and decent crime rates brings people flocking to Stockbridge like birds seeking warmer winter temperatures. The cost of living in Stockbridge is 11 percent lower than the national average, and the crime rate is exactly the same as the country's average. What does that mean? Basically, Stockbridge isn’t quite the Mayberry where nothing ever happens, but the crime rate doesn't reach big-city levels. Stockbridge is definitely a safer alternative. Based on voting records, Stockbridge leans conservative, which isn’t too surprising since the city has a small-town feel. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Stockbridge, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stockbridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

