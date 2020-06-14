65 Apartments for rent in Stockbridge, GA with hardwood floors
Nobody knows for sure how Stockbridge, Georgia, got its name. Some people think it was named after a traveling professor named Levi Stockbridge, who traveled through the area many times and was respected by the locals. Others think Stockbridge was named after Thomas Stock, who was State Surveyor and President of the Georgia State Senate in the 1820s, around the time the town was settled. Then, it was just a midway point between Atlanta and Macon, but today it’s a suburb of Atlanta in its own ...
A combination of low cost of living, positive job growth and decent crime rates brings people flocking to Stockbridge like birds seeking warmer winter temperatures. The cost of living in Stockbridge is 11 percent lower than the national average, and the crime rate is exactly the same as the country's average. What does that mean? Basically, Stockbridge isn’t quite the Mayberry where nothing ever happens, but the crime rate doesn't reach big-city levels. Stockbridge is definitely a safer alternative. Based on voting records, Stockbridge leans conservative, which isn’t too surprising since the city has a small-town feel. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stockbridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.