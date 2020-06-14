Apartment List
/
GA
/
stockbridge
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

95 Apartments for rent in Stockbridge, GA with garage

Stockbridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1440 sqft
Welcome to the comfort and convenience of St. Ives Crossing. Our luxury apartment community offers everything you are looking for with a prime Henry County location.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1295 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1479 sqft
Are you ready to Live Life Better? Crossings at Eagle's Landing Apartment Homes offers luxury living with newly renovated apartment homes and extra spacious floorplans.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1489 sqft
Convenient to Mays Crossing Shopping Center and Stockbridge Village, this gated community offers two swimming pools, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, built-in computer desks, alarm systems and balconies.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1426 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
39 Units Available
Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1394 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
26 Units Available
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,119
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1395 sqft
Convenient One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near junction of I-75 and I-675. Extra storage and walk-in closets provide space. Cable included. Pet-friendly community with dog park, pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$983
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1273 sqft
Luxury apartments near Highway 23 with garden tubs and walk-in closets. Community has controlled access and detached garage. Swimming pool on site. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
13 Units Available
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1428 sqft
Spectacular townhomes in the heart of Stockbridge. Community clubhouse, 24-hour gym and car care center all located on the site. Units come with cable TV, ceiling fans and alarm system.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
4 Units Available
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized apartments in Stockbridge residential community, right in the middle of the Eagle's Landing school district. Homes have cable and internet included. Residents can also enjoy a resort-style swimming pool and lighted tennis court.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
2 Units Available
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,371
1390 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brentwood Park Whitker
1 Unit Available
556 Carlsbad Cv
556 Carlsbad Cove, Stockbridge, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
Spacious 5 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms, 2-Car Garage house nestled in Brentwood Park Subdivision in Stockbridge.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eagles Landing
1 Unit Available
1509 Woodberry Court
1509 Woodberry Court, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1556 sqft
1509 Woodberry Court Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath Ranch with 2 car garage $1300 - This property will not last. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Ranch style home with fireplace, black appliances formal dinning room and 2 car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
235 Summer Hill Cir
235 Summer Hill Circle, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1356 sqft
Nice 3/2/2 ranch in quiet Summer Hill community with newly renovated hardwood floors throughout, newly redesigned kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Resident Benefit Package and Lawn care included. Call today!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
213 Addy Lane
213 Addy Lane, Stockbridge, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2429 sqft
Lovely Dream Rental home in Stockbridge, GA! Open & Spacious floor plan features Gorgeous Kitchen Upgrades with Stainless Steel appliances, Dark Wood Cabinets, Granite Countertops and Breakfast Bar overlooking the Formal Dining area and Family Room,

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
317 Sunderland Way
317 Sunderland Way, Stockbridge, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2238 sqft
GAMLS lockbox front door, applications on line. agent must be at showing.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
725 Old Stone Court
725 Old Stone Court, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
725 Old Stone Court Available 04/04/20 725 Old Stone Court: Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on level lot in cul-de-sac neighborhood with patio. Garden tub and separate shower in master bath.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
231 Northbridge Drive
231 Northbridge Drive, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1454 sqft
RENT TO OWN THIS HOME WITH $4500 DOWN AND $1100 PER MONTH. NOT FOR RENT. NO CREDIT IS FINE OR TAX ID. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT. Lovely home! Cozy Fireplace, Nice back yard with patio for cookouts. Spacious lot in quiet subdivision.

1 of 17

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
390 Summer Hill Cir
390 Summer Hill Circle, Stockbridge, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1933 sqft
Agent must be at showings to receive co-op, application are on website. 4 bedrooms, plus family room, plus den, tons of room, fireplace, storage, 2 car garage
Results within 1 mile of Stockbridge
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated by Fielder Road with easy access to I-95 and Piedmont Park. Apartments feature one- to three-bedroom units with extra storage space and window coverings. On-site amenities include BBQ grill and fitness center.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4112 Jodeco Rd.
4112 Jodeco Road, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Ranch style home in Stockbridge - Very unique ranch home. It has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. There is a formal living room with sitting room. Living room opens on to a glass sunroom. There is a mirrored dining room with shelves.

1 of 16

Last updated May 19 at 06:59am
1 Unit Available
3042 Deerfield Way
3042 Deerfield Way, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1356 sqft
Now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 12

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
119 Cactus Lane E
119 Cactus Lane, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1440 sqft
Beautiful Home with Spacious Rooms Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,440 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
City Guide for Stockbridge, GA

Nobody knows for sure how Stockbridge, Georgia, got its name. Some people think it was named after a traveling professor named Levi Stockbridge, who traveled through the area many times and was respected by the locals. Others think Stockbridge was named after Thomas Stock, who was State Surveyor and President of the Georgia State Senate in the 1820s, around the time the town was settled. Then, it was just a midway point between Atlanta and Macon, but today it’s a suburb of Atlanta in its own ...

A combination of low cost of living, positive job growth and decent crime rates brings people flocking to Stockbridge like birds seeking warmer winter temperatures. The cost of living in Stockbridge is 11 percent lower than the national average, and the crime rate is exactly the same as the country's average. What does that mean? Basically, Stockbridge isn’t quite the Mayberry where nothing ever happens, but the crime rate doesn't reach big-city levels. Stockbridge is definitely a safer alternative. Based on voting records, Stockbridge leans conservative, which isn’t too surprising since the city has a small-town feel. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Stockbridge, GA

Stockbridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStockbridge 3 BedroomsStockbridge Accessible ApartmentsStockbridge Apartments under $1,000
Stockbridge Apartments under $1,100Stockbridge Apartments under $900Stockbridge Apartments with BalconyStockbridge Apartments with GarageStockbridge Apartments with GymStockbridge Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Stockbridge Apartments with ParkingStockbridge Apartments with PoolStockbridge Apartments with Washer-DryerStockbridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsStockbridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College