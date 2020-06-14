95 Apartments for rent in Stockbridge, GA with garage
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 7
1 of 30
1 of 29
1 of 37
1 of 27
1 of 19
1 of 20
1 of 27
1 of 22
1 of 15
1 of 1
1 of 20
1 of 1
1 of 8
1 of 10
1 of 35
1 of 17
1 of 22
1 of 35
1 of 36
1 of 16
1 of 12
Nobody knows for sure how Stockbridge, Georgia, got its name. Some people think it was named after a traveling professor named Levi Stockbridge, who traveled through the area many times and was respected by the locals. Others think Stockbridge was named after Thomas Stock, who was State Surveyor and President of the Georgia State Senate in the 1820s, around the time the town was settled. Then, it was just a midway point between Atlanta and Macon, but today it’s a suburb of Atlanta in its own ...
A combination of low cost of living, positive job growth and decent crime rates brings people flocking to Stockbridge like birds seeking warmer winter temperatures. The cost of living in Stockbridge is 11 percent lower than the national average, and the crime rate is exactly the same as the country's average. What does that mean? Basically, Stockbridge isn’t quite the Mayberry where nothing ever happens, but the crime rate doesn't reach big-city levels. Stockbridge is definitely a safer alternative. Based on voting records, Stockbridge leans conservative, which isn’t too surprising since the city has a small-town feel. See more
Stockbridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.