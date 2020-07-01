All apartments in Stockbridge
113 Garden Walk
113 Garden Walk

113 Garden Walk · No Longer Available
Location

113 Garden Walk, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Garden Walk have any available units?
113 Garden Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 113 Garden Walk currently offering any rent specials?
113 Garden Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Garden Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Garden Walk is pet friendly.
Does 113 Garden Walk offer parking?
No, 113 Garden Walk does not offer parking.
Does 113 Garden Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Garden Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Garden Walk have a pool?
No, 113 Garden Walk does not have a pool.
Does 113 Garden Walk have accessible units?
No, 113 Garden Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Garden Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Garden Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Garden Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Garden Walk does not have units with air conditioning.

