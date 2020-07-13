Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup dishwasher carpet fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*Come home to Villas 52 Apartments and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our tall trees and grassy lawns create a peaceful and inviting surrounding, while our spacious homes are some of the largest in the neighborhood. Our pet-friendly one, two and three-bedroom homes offer open floor plans and high-end features including sunrooms, breakfast bars, wood-style flooring, double sinks and makeup vanities and walk-in closets. Step outside your home and enjoy a variety community amenity including a fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse with free WiFi access. Villas 52 Apartments is ideally located in Stockbridge near the intersections of I-75 and I-675 and Highway 138/North Henry Boulevard. Call us today!