Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
Villas 52
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Villas 52

5220 N Henry Blvd · (830) 264-5570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5220 N Henry Blvd, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas 52.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
dishwasher
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*Come home to Villas 52 Apartments and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our tall trees and grassy lawns create a peaceful and inviting surrounding, while our spacious homes are some of the largest in the neighborhood. Our pet-friendly one, two and three-bedroom homes offer open floor plans and high-end features including sunrooms, breakfast bars, wood-style flooring, double sinks and makeup vanities and walk-in closets. Step outside your home and enjoy a variety community amenity including a fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse with free WiFi access. Villas 52 Apartments is ideally located in Stockbridge near the intersections of I-75 and I-675 and Highway 138/North Henry Boulevard. Call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 up to 1 month rent Move-in Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $4/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 70lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas 52 have any available units?
Villas 52 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does Villas 52 have?
Some of Villas 52's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas 52 currently offering any rent specials?
Villas 52 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas 52 pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas 52 is pet friendly.
Does Villas 52 offer parking?
Yes, Villas 52 offers parking.
Does Villas 52 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villas 52 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas 52 have a pool?
Yes, Villas 52 has a pool.
Does Villas 52 have accessible units?
No, Villas 52 does not have accessible units.
Does Villas 52 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas 52 has units with dishwashers.
Does Villas 52 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Villas 52 has units with air conditioning.
