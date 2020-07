Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning bathtub extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool putting green 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet bike storage lobby

Just minutes from downtown Savannah, GA is the community of Walden at Chatham Center. With sophisticated amenities and features throughout the community and within each home, our pet-friendly apartments offer the pinnacle of modern convenience and upscale residential living. Here you'll find additions like valet trash service, an onsite putting green and 24-hour fitness center, a resort-inspired swimming pool, and more. Our in-home amenities include crown molding and chair rails, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and screened-in porches or sunrooms in some homes in addition to washer/dryer connections. There is truly something for everyone at Walden at Chatham Center Apartments in Savannah.