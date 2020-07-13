All apartments in Savannah
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:18 AM

The Links at Georgetown

Open Now until 6pm
450 Al Henderson Blvd · (912) 216-4513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA 31419

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2403 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Unit 0201 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Unit 1903 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Links at Georgetown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
package receiving
pet friendly
garage
parking
business center
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
The Links at Georgetown offers distinctive one, two and three bedroom apartment floor plans that mirror the southern charm and elegance of historic Savannah.Links at Georgetown features an enhanced variety of apartment features which include private entries, garages, ceramic tile foyers, alarm systems, fireplaces, renovated gourmet kitchens, brushed nickel finishes, garden tubs, walk in closets, two story lofts and washers and dryers included. Entertain family and friends in our outdoor kitchen/grill area, warm up by the fire pit on a chilly night or simply relax by our refreshing swimming pool. The Links at Georgetown is especially proud to welcome pets, including large breeds. Your furry friend is sure to enjoy socializing in our dog park!When you lease an apartment at the Links at Georgetown you will benefit from our exceptional location. Your new apartment home will be near Historic Downtown Savannah, Georgia, The Henderson Golf Club and Fort Stewart Army Base.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom) $200 (2 bedroom) $300 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: No weight restrictions. All pets must be pre-approved prior to bringing them into Links at Georgetown please.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Links at Georgetown have any available units?
The Links at Georgetown has 17 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does The Links at Georgetown have?
Some of The Links at Georgetown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Links at Georgetown currently offering any rent specials?
The Links at Georgetown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Links at Georgetown pet-friendly?
Yes, The Links at Georgetown is pet friendly.
Does The Links at Georgetown offer parking?
Yes, The Links at Georgetown offers parking.
Does The Links at Georgetown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Links at Georgetown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Links at Georgetown have a pool?
Yes, The Links at Georgetown has a pool.
Does The Links at Georgetown have accessible units?
No, The Links at Georgetown does not have accessible units.
Does The Links at Georgetown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Links at Georgetown has units with dishwashers.

