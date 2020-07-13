Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse dog park fire pit gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed online portal package receiving pet friendly garage parking business center hot tub internet access internet cafe

The Links at Georgetown offers distinctive one, two and three bedroom apartment floor plans that mirror the southern charm and elegance of historic Savannah.Links at Georgetown features an enhanced variety of apartment features which include private entries, garages, ceramic tile foyers, alarm systems, fireplaces, renovated gourmet kitchens, brushed nickel finishes, garden tubs, walk in closets, two story lofts and washers and dryers included. Entertain family and friends in our outdoor kitchen/grill area, warm up by the fire pit on a chilly night or simply relax by our refreshing swimming pool. The Links at Georgetown is especially proud to welcome pets, including large breeds. Your furry friend is sure to enjoy socializing in our dog park!When you lease an apartment at the Links at Georgetown you will benefit from our exceptional location. Your new apartment home will be near Historic Downtown Savannah, Georgia, The Henderson Golf Club and Fort Stewart Army Base.