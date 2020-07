Olympus Fenwick

Amenities

Olympus at Fenwick offers, class, convenient and comfort for all. Within this beautiful community located in the heart of Savannah, GA, every resident will have their pick of a spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment offering impeccable amenities in home and onsite. Traveling to and from work is simple and stress-free, leaving you more time to enjoy the nightlife this vibrant city offers. First-class restaurants, trendy bars and stylish shopping are close by. Relax and unwind poolside at one of two sparkling pools, enjoy the resident game room and clubhouse, or visit the canine club park with your four-legged friend. Inside each home you'll discover sunrooms and large bay windows offering plenty of natural light, garden tubs in each bathroom, and large walk-in closets offering ample storage space. Visit today for a private tour, and discover what sets us apart from all the rest.