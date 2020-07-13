All apartments in Sandy Springs
Perimeter Circle.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 PM

Perimeter Circle

Open Now until 6pm
5470 Glenridge Dr · (833) 915-1826
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5470 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 137 · Avail. now

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

Unit 831 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

Unit 128 · Avail. now

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 734 · Avail. now

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Unit 535 · Avail. now

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Unit 523 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 531 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Perimeter Circle.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
hot tub
online portal
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

Completely reimagined, Perimeter Circle Apartments brings forward a collection of luxury apartments in Sandy Springs upgraded with luxurious details and excellent amenities. Blending the best of both worlds, our community has it all: stylish homes and a close-in suburban location.

More than a roof over your head, our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments have everything you need. This includes modern features such as smooth gray-washed flooring, contemporary cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages, and in-home washers and dryers, among many others. For an extra touch of comfort, we also provide 24/7 emergency maintenance, an online platform for paying rent and submitting requests, along with garages and reserved parking.

Living a carefree lifestyle has never been easier. Surrounded by finely manicured landscapes and tall shade t

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 first pet, $150 second pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Perimeter Circle have any available units?
Perimeter Circle has 17 units available starting at $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Perimeter Circle have?
Some of Perimeter Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Perimeter Circle currently offering any rent specials?
Perimeter Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Perimeter Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, Perimeter Circle is pet friendly.
Does Perimeter Circle offer parking?
Yes, Perimeter Circle offers parking.
Does Perimeter Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Perimeter Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Perimeter Circle have a pool?
Yes, Perimeter Circle has a pool.
Does Perimeter Circle have accessible units?
No, Perimeter Circle does not have accessible units.
Does Perimeter Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Perimeter Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does Perimeter Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Perimeter Circle has units with air conditioning.

