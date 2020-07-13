Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage tennis court cats allowed hot tub online portal

We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.



Completely reimagined, Perimeter Circle Apartments brings forward a collection of luxury apartments in Sandy Springs upgraded with luxurious details and excellent amenities. Blending the best of both worlds, our community has it all: stylish homes and a close-in suburban location.



More than a roof over your head, our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments have everything you need. This includes modern features such as smooth gray-washed flooring, contemporary cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages, and in-home washers and dryers, among many others. For an extra touch of comfort, we also provide 24/7 emergency maintenance, an online platform for paying rent and submitting requests, along with garages and reserved parking.



Living a carefree lifestyle has never been easier. Surrounded by finely manicured landscapes and tall shade t