Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup cable included carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar courtyard e-payments fire pit internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving trash valet

RENOVATED HOMES AVAILABLE!



Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments near Atlanta, GA feature a variety of one, two and three bedrooms with an array of modern amenities for your convenience. At Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM, you can enjoy community amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, a sparkling swimming pool with a tanning deck, and two lit tennis courts, all designed to meet your every need. Plus, we're conveniently located close to transportation, shopping, and great entertainment. Contact us today to schedule a tour of your new home!