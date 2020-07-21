All apartments in Sandy Springs
99 Mount Vernon Cir

Location

99 Mount Vernon Cir, Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Perimeter Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Gated townhome community in a prime location, just north of Perimeter Mall shopping areas. This wonderful 2/2.5 townhome is very comfortable with large rooms, plenty of storage/closets and private fenced-in rear patio. The pictures will tell the story. Very short drive to both North Springs and Dunwoody MARTA stations, plus easy access to both I-285 & 400. The community boasts a pool, clubhouse, tennis court, dog park, running/walking trails, a small pond and it's a safe gated community. It's the one you're looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Mount Vernon Cir have any available units?
99 Mount Vernon Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 99 Mount Vernon Cir have?
Some of 99 Mount Vernon Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 Mount Vernon Cir currently offering any rent specials?
99 Mount Vernon Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Mount Vernon Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 99 Mount Vernon Cir is pet friendly.
Does 99 Mount Vernon Cir offer parking?
No, 99 Mount Vernon Cir does not offer parking.
Does 99 Mount Vernon Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 Mount Vernon Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Mount Vernon Cir have a pool?
Yes, 99 Mount Vernon Cir has a pool.
Does 99 Mount Vernon Cir have accessible units?
No, 99 Mount Vernon Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Mount Vernon Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 99 Mount Vernon Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Mount Vernon Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 99 Mount Vernon Cir has units with air conditioning.
