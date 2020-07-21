99 Mount Vernon Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed pool dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse dog park pool dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Gated townhome community in a prime location, just north of Perimeter Mall shopping areas. This wonderful 2/2.5 townhome is very comfortable with large rooms, plenty of storage/closets and private fenced-in rear patio. The pictures will tell the story. Very short drive to both North Springs and Dunwoody MARTA stations, plus easy access to both I-285 & 400. The community boasts a pool, clubhouse, tennis court, dog park, running/walking trails, a small pond and it's a safe gated community. It's the one you're looking for!