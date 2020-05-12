950 Glengate Place

Amenities
Executive Lease Opportunity! Gated Community! 3 Car Garage. BR on main level. Cul-de-sac Property w/upscale details throughout: coffered ceiling, NEW hardwood floors, ample closet & storage spaces! Light filled Kitchen offers SS professional appliances & fireside Keeping Room. Separate Dining Room, Living Room, and Study. Main level Bedroom Suite! Huge Master BR suite upstairs w/sitting area & two closets, 3 secondary Bedrooms upstairs. Laundry Rm on second level. Terrace level w/wet Bar, Rec Room w/fireplace, + full bath. Large backyard. Lawn Maintenance included.