All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 950 Glengate Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
950 Glengate Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

950 Glengate Place

950 Glengate Place NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

950 Glengate Place NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Executive Lease Opportunity! Gated Community! 3 Car Garage. BR on main level. Cul-de-sac Property w/upscale details throughout: coffered ceiling, NEW hardwood floors, ample closet & storage spaces! Light filled Kitchen offers SS professional appliances & fireside Keeping Room. Separate Dining Room, Living Room, and Study. Main level Bedroom Suite! Huge Master BR suite upstairs w/sitting area & two closets, 3 secondary Bedrooms upstairs. Laundry Rm on second level. Terrace level w/wet Bar, Rec Room w/fireplace, + full bath. Large backyard. Lawn Maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Glengate Place have any available units?
950 Glengate Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 950 Glengate Place have?
Some of 950 Glengate Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Glengate Place currently offering any rent specials?
950 Glengate Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Glengate Place pet-friendly?
No, 950 Glengate Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 950 Glengate Place offer parking?
Yes, 950 Glengate Place does offer parking.
Does 950 Glengate Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 950 Glengate Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Glengate Place have a pool?
No, 950 Glengate Place does not have a pool.
Does 950 Glengate Place have accessible units?
No, 950 Glengate Place does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Glengate Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 Glengate Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 950 Glengate Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 950 Glengate Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hudson Northridge
550 Northridge Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
The Cliftwood
185 Cliftwood Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College