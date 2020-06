Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful Tradition Family Home with 5 Bedroom 3/2 Bath. Oversized Master Bedrooms with Master Bath, Separate Shower and Whirlpool Tub. Two Large Walk-in Closets. Living Room and Separate Den with Fireplace. Bright White Kitchen with Stairs to Second Level. Terrace Level with Large Recreation Room and an additional Bedroom with Bath and Room for office. House is on over an Acre. NO HOA. Great location within walking distance to shopping and Dunwoody Country Club.