Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:38 AM

7415 Highland Bluff

7415 Highland Bluff Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7415 Highland Bluff Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Spacious, updated 3 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom townhome part of the Highlands of Sandy Springs gated community. This location is a perfect commute to many corporate offices in the perimeter area including: Cox Communications, The Home Depot, Mercedes Benz, UPS, First Data Corporation, and others. It is also very close to many shopping and recreational places, like the Perimeter Mall, the Morgan Falls River Park, and the Steel Canyon Golf Club. The access to the MARTA train station and the GA-400 Highway is less than 2.5 miles from the property. Available March 7th. $2500.00/mo and one month security deposit. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $35 credit and background check. Call Marco at 770-899-3291.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7415 Highland Bluff have any available units?
7415 Highland Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 7415 Highland Bluff have?
Some of 7415 Highland Bluff's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7415 Highland Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
7415 Highland Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7415 Highland Bluff pet-friendly?
No, 7415 Highland Bluff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 7415 Highland Bluff offer parking?
Yes, 7415 Highland Bluff offers parking.
Does 7415 Highland Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7415 Highland Bluff offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7415 Highland Bluff have a pool?
No, 7415 Highland Bluff does not have a pool.
Does 7415 Highland Bluff have accessible units?
No, 7415 Highland Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 7415 Highland Bluff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7415 Highland Bluff has units with dishwashers.
Does 7415 Highland Bluff have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7415 Highland Bluff has units with air conditioning.
