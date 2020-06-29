7415 Highland Bluff

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious, updated 3 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom townhome part of the Highlands of Sandy Springs gated community. This location is a perfect commute to many corporate offices in the perimeter area including: Cox Communications, The Home Depot, Mercedes Benz, UPS, First Data Corporation, and others. It is also very close to many shopping and recreational places, like the Perimeter Mall, the Morgan Falls River Park, and the Steel Canyon Golf Club. The access to the MARTA train station and the GA-400 Highway is less than 2.5 miles from the property. Available March 7th. $2500.00/mo and one month security deposit. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $35 credit and background check. Call Marco at 770-899-3291.