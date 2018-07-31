740 Glenridge Close Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Immaculately maintained home just minutes away from everything Sandy Springs has to offer! When you enter the home you are greeted by a beautiful foyer, staircase, formal living room, and spacious dining room. Open concept living space feats a fireplace, hardwood floors, and abundant natural light. Kitchen has custom cabinets, abundant counter space, large island and new appliances.Master suite is complete w/ trey ceiling, large his/her closets & private master bath w/double vanities & sep tub/shower. Great fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining.