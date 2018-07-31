All apartments in Sandy Springs
740 Glenridge Close Drive
740 Glenridge Close Drive

740 Glenridge Close Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

740 Glenridge Close Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculately maintained home just minutes away from everything Sandy Springs has to offer! When you enter the home you are greeted by a beautiful foyer, staircase, formal living room, and spacious dining room. Open concept living space feats a fireplace, hardwood floors, and abundant natural light. Kitchen has custom cabinets, abundant counter space, large island and new appliances.Master suite is complete w/ trey ceiling, large his/her closets & private master bath w/double vanities & sep tub/shower. Great fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Glenridge Close Drive have any available units?
740 Glenridge Close Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 740 Glenridge Close Drive have?
Some of 740 Glenridge Close Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Glenridge Close Drive currently offering any rent specials?
740 Glenridge Close Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Glenridge Close Drive pet-friendly?
No, 740 Glenridge Close Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 740 Glenridge Close Drive offer parking?
Yes, 740 Glenridge Close Drive offers parking.
Does 740 Glenridge Close Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 Glenridge Close Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Glenridge Close Drive have a pool?
No, 740 Glenridge Close Drive does not have a pool.
Does 740 Glenridge Close Drive have accessible units?
No, 740 Glenridge Close Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Glenridge Close Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 Glenridge Close Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 740 Glenridge Close Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 740 Glenridge Close Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
