7270 Dunhill Terrace Northeast

Wonderful 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home for rent! Move-in ready. Lease can begin May, 2019. Contact Jessica at 678-428-0770 or email link for more information. Contains washer/dryer, full-size refrigerator, mini-fridge & other appliances. See highlights below:



- Easy access to highways 400, 285, 75 and 85

- 20 minutes to downtown Atlanta

- Excellent neighborhood (North Springs subdivision)

- Close to parks, schools, shopping, and restaurants

- Walkable to Spalding Drive Elementary school (excellent public school down the street; all our kids attended and loved it!)

- school district Spalding Drive Elementary, Sandy Springs Middle, North Springs HS

- 4 bedrooms; 3 upstairs, 1 on lower level

- 3 full bathrooms (master bath is en-suite)

- Full eat-in kitchen with refrigerator included for tenant's use

- Huge great room off the kitchen

- Split level home with 4 rooms on main level; Lower level = 1 bedroom, 1 full bath & multi-use room; Upper level = 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths

- Lower level walks out to patio off back yard

- Hardwood floors throughout; 2 rooms carpeted; the rest are hardwood

- Closeted laundry area complete with washer & dryer for tenant's use

- Gravel area off driveway in back of house for parking 3+ vehicles

- 2 wood-burning fireplaces

- Home sits on .6 acres with playset in back yard

- New HVAC system

- Pets are not usually permitted; willing to discuss

- Home is move-in ready; NOT furnished

- Non-smokers only please



$2,700 Monthly Rent - includes weekly yard maintenance, weekly garbage/yard waste collection service, quarterly extermination; refrigerator, washer/dryer included for tenant's use

- 1 month security deposit required

- We perform background and credit check on all adults that will reside in the home; this is a mandatory requirement

- References must be furnished

- Most recent pay stub from current employer



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/35270



No Pets Allowed



