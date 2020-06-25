7270 Dunhill Terrace Northeast

Amenities
Wonderful 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home for rent! Move-in ready. Lease can begin May, 2019. Contact Jessica at 678-428-0770 or email link for more information. Contains washer/dryer, full-size refrigerator, mini-fridge & other appliances. See highlights below:
- Easy access to highways 400, 285, 75 and 85
- 20 minutes to downtown Atlanta
- Excellent neighborhood (North Springs subdivision)
- Close to parks, schools, shopping, and restaurants
- Walkable to Spalding Drive Elementary school (excellent public school down the street; all our kids attended and loved it!)
- school district Spalding Drive Elementary, Sandy Springs Middle, North Springs HS
- 4 bedrooms; 3 upstairs, 1 on lower level
- 3 full bathrooms (master bath is en-suite)
- Full eat-in kitchen with refrigerator included for tenant's use
- Huge great room off the kitchen
- Split level home with 4 rooms on main level; Lower level = 1 bedroom, 1 full bath & multi-use room; Upper level = 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths
- Lower level walks out to patio off back yard
- Hardwood floors throughout; 2 rooms carpeted; the rest are hardwood
- Closeted laundry area complete with washer & dryer for tenant's use
- Gravel area off driveway in back of house for parking 3+ vehicles
- 2 wood-burning fireplaces
- Home sits on .6 acres with playset in back yard
- New HVAC system
- Pets are not usually permitted; willing to discuss
- Home is move-in ready; NOT furnished
- Non-smokers only please
$2,700 Monthly Rent - includes weekly yard maintenance, weekly garbage/yard waste collection service, quarterly extermination; refrigerator, washer/dryer included for tenant's use
- 1 month security deposit required
- We perform background and credit check on all adults that will reside in the home; this is a mandatory requirement
- References must be furnished
- Most recent pay stub from current employer
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/35270
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4874245)