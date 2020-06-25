All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

7270 Dunhill Terrace Northeast

7270 Dunhill Ter · No Longer Available
Location

7270 Dunhill Ter, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
Wonderful 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home for rent! Move-in ready. Lease can begin May, 2019. Contact Jessica at 678-428-0770 or email link for more information. Contains washer/dryer, full-size refrigerator, mini-fridge & other appliances. See highlights below:

- Easy access to highways 400, 285, 75 and 85
- 20 minutes to downtown Atlanta
- Excellent neighborhood (North Springs subdivision)
- Close to parks, schools, shopping, and restaurants
- Walkable to Spalding Drive Elementary school (excellent public school down the street; all our kids attended and loved it!)
- school district Spalding Drive Elementary, Sandy Springs Middle, North Springs HS
- 4 bedrooms; 3 upstairs, 1 on lower level
- 3 full bathrooms (master bath is en-suite)
- Full eat-in kitchen with refrigerator included for tenant's use
- Huge great room off the kitchen
- Split level home with 4 rooms on main level; Lower level = 1 bedroom, 1 full bath & multi-use room; Upper level = 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths
- Lower level walks out to patio off back yard
- Hardwood floors throughout; 2 rooms carpeted; the rest are hardwood
- Closeted laundry area complete with washer & dryer for tenant's use
- Gravel area off driveway in back of house for parking 3+ vehicles
- 2 wood-burning fireplaces
- Home sits on .6 acres with playset in back yard
- New HVAC system
- Pets are not usually permitted; willing to discuss
- Home is move-in ready; NOT furnished
- Non-smokers only please

$2,700 Monthly Rent - includes weekly yard maintenance, weekly garbage/yard waste collection service, quarterly extermination; refrigerator, washer/dryer included for tenant's use
- 1 month security deposit required
- We perform background and credit check on all adults that will reside in the home; this is a mandatory requirement
- References must be furnished
- Most recent pay stub from current employer

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/35270

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4874245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7270 Dunhill Terrace Northeast have any available units?
7270 Dunhill Terrace Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 7270 Dunhill Terrace Northeast have?
Some of 7270 Dunhill Terrace Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7270 Dunhill Terrace Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
7270 Dunhill Terrace Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7270 Dunhill Terrace Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 7270 Dunhill Terrace Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 7270 Dunhill Terrace Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 7270 Dunhill Terrace Northeast offers parking.
Does 7270 Dunhill Terrace Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7270 Dunhill Terrace Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7270 Dunhill Terrace Northeast have a pool?
No, 7270 Dunhill Terrace Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 7270 Dunhill Terrace Northeast have accessible units?
No, 7270 Dunhill Terrace Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 7270 Dunhill Terrace Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7270 Dunhill Terrace Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 7270 Dunhill Terrace Northeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7270 Dunhill Terrace Northeast has units with air conditioning.
