All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd

7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
internet cafe
gym
pool
tennis court
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Luxury Apartments for Rent in Dunwoody, GAWelcome to Hawthorne Gates, a beautiful residential community that offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in Dunwoody, GA! Designed and built with comfort, convenience and style in mind, these stunning homes feature spacious and well-lit interiors, as well as a range of amenities that will make you proud to call our community your home. Each of our Dunwoody, GA apartments feature such luxurious touches as 9-foot ceilings, built-in bookshelves, Palladian-style windows, granite countertops, wood flooring, connections for full-sized washers and dryers and wood-burning fireplaces. The wider community at Hawthorn Gates also offers amenities youll love, including a resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, lighted tennis courts, a cyber cafe, a fitness center and much more. When this community of apartments for rent in Dunwoody, GA is your home, theres always plenty to explore. All that Atlanta has to offer is just a short drive from your front door,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd have any available units?
7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd have?
Some of 7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd offer parking?
No, 7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd has a pool.
Does 7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd have accessible units?
No, 7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Square One
6050 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College