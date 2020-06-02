7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities internet cafe gym pool tennis court

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



Luxury Apartments for Rent in Dunwoody, GAWelcome to Hawthorne Gates, a beautiful residential community that offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in Dunwoody, GA! Designed and built with comfort, convenience and style in mind, these stunning homes feature spacious and well-lit interiors, as well as a range of amenities that will make you proud to call our community your home. Each of our Dunwoody, GA apartments feature such luxurious touches as 9-foot ceilings, built-in bookshelves, Palladian-style windows, granite countertops, wood flooring, connections for full-sized washers and dryers and wood-burning fireplaces. The wider community at Hawthorn Gates also offers amenities youll love, including a resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, lighted tennis courts, a cyber cafe, a fitness center and much more. When this community of apartments for rent in Dunwoody, GA is your home, theres always plenty to explore. All that Atlanta has to offer is just a short drive from your front door,