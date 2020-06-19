All apartments in Sandy Springs
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B1

6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30338

Amenities

Deposit:$100

Community Amenities:

Air Conditioning
Business Center
California-Style Courtyards
Car Care Center
Complimentary WiFi in select common area
Covered Parking or Reserved Parking

Laundry Facility
Package Acceptance
Pet-Friendly Apartments
Sparkling Swimming Pool
State of the Art Fitness Center
Walking distance to North Springs Marta

Apartment Amenities:

All Electric
Ceiling fans
Dishwasher
Faux Wood Blinds
Fireplace*
Full Size Washer/Dryer Hookups

Garbage disposal
Refrigerator with Ice-maker
Self Cleaning Oven
Sunrooms & Patios*
Upgraded kitchen lights
Vaulted Ceiling*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B1 have any available units?
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B1 have?
Some of 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B1 currently offering any rent specials?
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B1 is pet friendly.
Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B1 offer parking?
Yes, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B1 offers parking.
Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B1 have a pool?
Yes, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B1 has a pool.
Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B1 have accessible units?
No, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ne Unit: B1 has units with air conditioning.

