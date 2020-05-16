All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 6426 Canopy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
6426 Canopy Drive
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM

6426 Canopy Drive

6426 Canopy Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6426 Canopy Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful new 2 Bed & 2.5 Bath Condo w/ oversized kitchen & master. Lower floor w/ a full bath can be a bedroom/home office. Gourmet kitchen features a large island, stainless appliances, granite countertop. Living rm is open to the kitchen & separate dining area. Huge master suite has a luxurious bath featuring an oversized shower and large walk in closet w/ washer & Dryer. Right next to Mercedes-Benz headquarter. Walking distance to Marta station. Easy access to 400 and 285, Perimeter Mall and fine dining. Minutes away from major hospitals & King and Queen buildings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6426 Canopy Drive have any available units?
6426 Canopy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6426 Canopy Drive have?
Some of 6426 Canopy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6426 Canopy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6426 Canopy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6426 Canopy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6426 Canopy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6426 Canopy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6426 Canopy Drive offers parking.
Does 6426 Canopy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6426 Canopy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6426 Canopy Drive have a pool?
No, 6426 Canopy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6426 Canopy Drive have accessible units?
No, 6426 Canopy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6426 Canopy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6426 Canopy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6426 Canopy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6426 Canopy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30092
Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Aston City Springs
6400 Blue Stone Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Cascade at Morgan Falls
8085 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
The Cliftwood
185 Cliftwood Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Linq at North Springs
6919 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College