6403 Lucent Lane #76

"Greatly Reduced For Immediate Occupancy" - Sheer Opulence, 5 Star Executive Living, with partially finished basement. 3 Bed/3 bath Townhome. - Enjoy the serine ambience of a larger open floor plan, beautiful deluxe appliances, sleek, spacious seamless lines of a brand-new Townhouse. Beautifully nestled in the enviable location of Sandy Springs, long-term lease available.

This brand-new Townhouse is like no other and exuberates a quality that comes with refined lifestyle.



3 bedrooms 3 bathroom with a finished carpeted basement and the convenience of a pool, gives you luxury at its best!

A Chefs kitchen with white marble countertops, upgraded wooded cabinetry, Huge Master suite with walk in designer closet/dressing room with fitted draws, loads of storage and a private balcony are just a few of the specialties of this property.



3 large bedrooms

3 full bathrooms

Guest powder room

Hardwood floors throughout

Lounge room with built-in fireplace

Elegant dining area

Chefs Kitchen with state-of-the-art high-end appliances

Marble countertops and surfaces throughout

Balconys

Ceiling fans

High end amenities

2 Car garage

Visitor parking

Pool



Located in the beautiful Sandy Springs, nestled amongst the sprawling landscape of greenery, you have direct access to quality shopping and the restaurant precinct.



Classy and sassy, its all about quality and lifestyle!

Pets upon application.



Please call Yahya in our leasing department for more information.

404.334.7195



(RLNE4935256)