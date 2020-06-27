6021 City Walk Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage guest suite fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

**COMING SOON 8/1/2019** This spectacular, pristine town home is spacious, bright and open. The ground level features a hardwood foyer, guest suite and large 2 car garage. The main level features a living room with fireplace, dining area, a large covered balcony and spectacular kitchen which is perfect for entertaining. Upstairs the master suite features a sitting area, private balcony, his and hers closets, walk in tile shower and soaking tub. The upper guest suite features an en suite bathroom. *tenant is responsible for utilities*