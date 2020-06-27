All apartments in Sandy Springs
6021 City Walk Lane
6021 City Walk Lane

6021 City Walk Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6021 City Walk Ln, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Downtown Sandy Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
**COMING SOON 8/1/2019** This spectacular, pristine town home is spacious, bright and open. The ground level features a hardwood foyer, guest suite and large 2 car garage. The main level features a living room with fireplace, dining area, a large covered balcony and spectacular kitchen which is perfect for entertaining. Upstairs the master suite features a sitting area, private balcony, his and hers closets, walk in tile shower and soaking tub. The upper guest suite features an en suite bathroom. *tenant is responsible for utilities*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6021 City Walk Lane have any available units?
6021 City Walk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6021 City Walk Lane have?
Some of 6021 City Walk Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6021 City Walk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6021 City Walk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6021 City Walk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6021 City Walk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6021 City Walk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6021 City Walk Lane offers parking.
Does 6021 City Walk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6021 City Walk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6021 City Walk Lane have a pool?
No, 6021 City Walk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6021 City Walk Lane have accessible units?
No, 6021 City Walk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6021 City Walk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6021 City Walk Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6021 City Walk Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6021 City Walk Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
