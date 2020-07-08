All apartments in Sandy Springs
5836 Sandy Springs Circle

5836 Sandy Springs Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5836 Sandy Springs Circle Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
hot tub
Amazing four story townhome with elevator in gated master planned Sandy Springs neighborhood. 4th floor expansive western facing sky terrace perfect for sunsets. Spacious light filled open floor plan with extra large kitchen island and gas stove. Abundant kitchen cabinetry and storage. Two rear western facing decks are perfect for entertaining. Oversized owners suite with extra spacious spa bathroom complete with oversized shower and a separate large soaking tub. On trend finishes. Space for two professionals to work from home on different levels.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5836 Sandy Springs Circle have any available units?
5836 Sandy Springs Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 5836 Sandy Springs Circle have?
Some of 5836 Sandy Springs Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5836 Sandy Springs Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5836 Sandy Springs Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5836 Sandy Springs Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5836 Sandy Springs Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 5836 Sandy Springs Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5836 Sandy Springs Circle offers parking.
Does 5836 Sandy Springs Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5836 Sandy Springs Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5836 Sandy Springs Circle have a pool?
No, 5836 Sandy Springs Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5836 Sandy Springs Circle have accessible units?
No, 5836 Sandy Springs Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5836 Sandy Springs Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5836 Sandy Springs Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5836 Sandy Springs Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5836 Sandy Springs Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

