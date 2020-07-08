5836 Sandy Springs Circle Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Sandy Springs ITP
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
hot tub
Amazing four story townhome with elevator in gated master planned Sandy Springs neighborhood. 4th floor expansive western facing sky terrace perfect for sunsets. Spacious light filled open floor plan with extra large kitchen island and gas stove. Abundant kitchen cabinetry and storage. Two rear western facing decks are perfect for entertaining. Oversized owners suite with extra spacious spa bathroom complete with oversized shower and a separate large soaking tub. On trend finishes. Space for two professionals to work from home on different levels.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
