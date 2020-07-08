5836 Sandy Springs Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking elevator hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking hot tub

Amazing four story townhome with elevator in gated master planned Sandy Springs neighborhood. 4th floor expansive western facing sky terrace perfect for sunsets. Spacious light filled open floor plan with extra large kitchen island and gas stove. Abundant kitchen cabinetry and storage. Two rear western facing decks are perfect for entertaining. Oversized owners suite with extra spacious spa bathroom complete with oversized shower and a separate large soaking tub. On trend finishes. Space for two professionals to work from home on different levels.