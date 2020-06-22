All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:26 PM

5577 High Point Rd

5577 High Point Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5577 High Point Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Perimeter Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cb3e48805b ----
Property Rented Only Through Atlanta Property Management Group.
Luxury townhome in the gated community. Located in Atlanta/Sandy Springs. Convenient location!! Inside the perimeter, Walking distance to restaurants, Northside Hospital and Emory St Joseph\'s Hospital in less 1 mile. Mins to access I-285, GA-400 and Buckhead/Lenox! Huge open floor plan, Coffered ceilings, Gourmet kitchen with granite top & S/S appliances, Hardwoods floor on main and stairs. Large master suite with sitting area and double closets. All bedrooms with private bath. 2 car garage. Clubhouse/Fitness center/Swimming pool. Water included in Rent. More information at www.atlantapropertymanagement.com
No Vouchers Accepted
2 Pets Allowed- 40 pound limit per pet
2 Cars Max

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5577 High Point Rd have any available units?
5577 High Point Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 5577 High Point Rd have?
Some of 5577 High Point Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5577 High Point Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5577 High Point Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5577 High Point Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5577 High Point Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5577 High Point Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5577 High Point Rd does offer parking.
Does 5577 High Point Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5577 High Point Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5577 High Point Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5577 High Point Rd has a pool.
Does 5577 High Point Rd have accessible units?
No, 5577 High Point Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5577 High Point Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5577 High Point Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5577 High Point Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5577 High Point Rd has units with air conditioning.
