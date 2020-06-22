5577 High Point Rd

Amenities

Property Rented Only Through Atlanta Property Management Group.

Luxury townhome in the gated community. Located in Atlanta/Sandy Springs. Convenient location!! Inside the perimeter, Walking distance to restaurants, Northside Hospital and Emory St Joseph\'s Hospital in less 1 mile. Mins to access I-285, GA-400 and Buckhead/Lenox! Huge open floor plan, Coffered ceilings, Gourmet kitchen with granite top & S/S appliances, Hardwoods floor on main and stairs. Large master suite with sitting area and double closets. All bedrooms with private bath. 2 car garage. Clubhouse/Fitness center/Swimming pool. Water included in Rent. More information at www.atlantapropertymanagement.com

No Vouchers Accepted

2 Pets Allowed- 40 pound limit per pet

2 Cars Max