Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
5505 NW Long Island Dr
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

5505 NW Long Island Dr

5505 Long Island Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

5505 Long Island Dr NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30327
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
media room
sauna
LAKEFRONT- This exquisite home lacks nothing-top to bottom gorgeous! Enjoy serene lakefront living on private, gated, 7 ACRE LAKE minutes to Chastain & Buckhead. Canoe, fish or entertain poolside. Luxurious master on main, chef's kitchen, library w/fplc, 2 story great rm & formal living rm & elevator. Separate apartment w/kitchen & full bath + 4 ensuite bedrooms & 2nd laundry upstairs. Terrace level w/theater, billiards/rec room, bar, gym, sauna w/walk out to pool, Jacuzzi, gentleman's retreat/pool house overlooking pristine lake. Non-motorized boating. One year or more lease term. First year rent may apply toward purchase price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5505 NW Long Island Dr have any available units?
5505 NW Long Island Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 5505 NW Long Island Dr have?
Some of 5505 NW Long Island Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5505 NW Long Island Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5505 NW Long Island Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5505 NW Long Island Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5505 NW Long Island Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 5505 NW Long Island Dr offer parking?
No, 5505 NW Long Island Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5505 NW Long Island Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5505 NW Long Island Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5505 NW Long Island Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5505 NW Long Island Dr has a pool.
Does 5505 NW Long Island Dr have accessible units?
No, 5505 NW Long Island Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5505 NW Long Island Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5505 NW Long Island Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5505 NW Long Island Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5505 NW Long Island Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

