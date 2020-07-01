5505 NW Long Island Dr

Amenities

LAKEFRONT- This exquisite home lacks nothing-top to bottom gorgeous! Enjoy serene lakefront living on private, gated, 7 ACRE LAKE minutes to Chastain & Buckhead. Canoe, fish or entertain poolside. Luxurious master on main, chef's kitchen, library w/fplc, 2 story great rm & formal living rm & elevator. Separate apartment w/kitchen & full bath + 4 ensuite bedrooms & 2nd laundry upstairs. Terrace level w/theater, billiards/rec room, bar, gym, sauna w/walk out to pool, Jacuzzi, gentleman's retreat/pool house overlooking pristine lake. Non-motorized boating. One year or more lease term. First year rent may apply toward purchase price.