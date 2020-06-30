5474 Glenridge View

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Great location on swim and tennis gated townhome community, updated, very convenient to medical and hospitals, shopping and easy access to 285 and 400. Open concept with plenty of natural light, trim and crown molding throughout, plantation shutters on main level, separate dining room, formal family with fireplace all hardwood floors, access to balcony, two bedrooms in upper level, master room with tray ceiling, master bathroom with double vanity and separate tub and shower and custom-built closet, 2nd bedroom with private bathroom, finished lower level and 2 car garage