Last updated March 31 2020 at 5:38 AM

5474 Glenridge View

5474 Glenridge View · No Longer Available
Location

5474 Glenridge View, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
North Brookhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great location on swim and tennis gated townhome community, updated, very convenient to medical and hospitals, shopping and easy access to 285 and 400. Open concept with plenty of natural light, trim and crown molding throughout, plantation shutters on main level, separate dining room, formal family with fireplace all hardwood floors, access to balcony, two bedrooms in upper level, master room with tray ceiling, master bathroom with double vanity and separate tub and shower and custom-built closet, 2nd bedroom with private bathroom, finished lower level and 2 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5474 Glenridge View have any available units?
5474 Glenridge View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 5474 Glenridge View have?
Some of 5474 Glenridge View's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5474 Glenridge View currently offering any rent specials?
5474 Glenridge View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5474 Glenridge View pet-friendly?
No, 5474 Glenridge View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 5474 Glenridge View offer parking?
Yes, 5474 Glenridge View offers parking.
Does 5474 Glenridge View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5474 Glenridge View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5474 Glenridge View have a pool?
Yes, 5474 Glenridge View has a pool.
Does 5474 Glenridge View have accessible units?
No, 5474 Glenridge View does not have accessible units.
Does 5474 Glenridge View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5474 Glenridge View has units with dishwashers.
Does 5474 Glenridge View have units with air conditioning?
No, 5474 Glenridge View does not have units with air conditioning.

