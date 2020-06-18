5305 Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Amenities

This home located in the Buckhead/Sandy Springs area offers many features that make this a must see. From the new kitchen, with stainless steel appliances,granite countertops, breakfast bar and area, to the lower level that offers a second family/media room. New features such as new doors, lighting, hardware, new windows complement the living room. A large formal living room and spacious family room offer great space for families and guests while also offering spacious room in all the bedrooms. To finish, sliding doors lead to screened in porch and 2 car rear entry carport