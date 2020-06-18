All apartments in Sandy Springs
5305 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
5305 Peachtree Dunwoody Road

5305 Peachtree Dunwoody Road · (240) 217-0098
Location

5305 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
North Brookhaven

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
media room
This home located in the Buckhead/Sandy Springs area offers many features that make this a must see. From the new kitchen, with stainless steel appliances,granite countertops, breakfast bar and area, to the lower level that offers a second family/media room. New features such as new doors, lighting, hardware, new windows complement the living room. A large formal living room and spacious family room offer great space for families and guests while also offering spacious room in all the bedrooms. To finish, sliding doors lead to screened in porch and 2 car rear entry carport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5305 Peachtree Dunwoody Road have any available units?
5305 Peachtree Dunwoody Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 5305 Peachtree Dunwoody Road have?
Some of 5305 Peachtree Dunwoody Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5305 Peachtree Dunwoody Road currently offering any rent specials?
5305 Peachtree Dunwoody Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5305 Peachtree Dunwoody Road pet-friendly?
No, 5305 Peachtree Dunwoody Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 5305 Peachtree Dunwoody Road offer parking?
Yes, 5305 Peachtree Dunwoody Road does offer parking.
Does 5305 Peachtree Dunwoody Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5305 Peachtree Dunwoody Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5305 Peachtree Dunwoody Road have a pool?
No, 5305 Peachtree Dunwoody Road does not have a pool.
Does 5305 Peachtree Dunwoody Road have accessible units?
No, 5305 Peachtree Dunwoody Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5305 Peachtree Dunwoody Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5305 Peachtree Dunwoody Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5305 Peachtree Dunwoody Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5305 Peachtree Dunwoody Road does not have units with air conditioning.
